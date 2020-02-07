Coronavirus deaths in China below 600; Dozens of new cases from the cruise ship

February 7 (UPI) – More than 600 people have died in China from coronavirus episodes, including dozens of other cases from a cruise ship off the Japanese coast.

The Diamond Princess from Princess Cruises has been quarantined in Yokohama harbor since Monday. According to official information, the ship has carried a total of 61 passengers since docking, which tested positive for the Coronavirus 2019-nCoV. Forty-one is new.

The Japanese Ministry of Health announced that the infected are being brought to infection departments in Tokyo, Saitama, Chiba, Kanagawa and Shizuoka Prefectures.

“The people carried include older people and foreigners, and measures must be taken that take their physical circumstances into account,” the ministry said.

Twenty-one Japanese nationals, eight Americans, five Canadians, five Australians, a British and an Argentinian are the new cases, Princess Cruises said.

“The Japanese Ministry of Health has confirmed that this is the last batch to be tested and the quarantine end date is February 19, unless there are other unforeseen developments,” the cruise operator said.

The ship had left Yokohama on January 20 and was due to return on Monday. However, the docking was postponed by 24 hours to allow health officials to screen passengers after a passenger who got off early in Hong Kong tested positive for the corona virus.

WHO announced on Friday that 24 countries have at least one confirmed case. According to official figures, there are 31,100 cases in mainland China and 216 cases outside of China.

Most cases are linked to China, where health officials announced 73 new deaths on Friday – most in Hubei Province, where the outbreak started.

China’s state surveillance committee has announced that it will send an anti-corruption investigation team to Wuhan after the death of Li Wenliang, an ophthalmologist at Wuhan Central Hospital who died on Friday. He was accused of spreading rumors about the Internet at the start of the outbreak.

Li had told friends that patients with an unusual new illness, such as SARS, came to his hospital, which killed about 800 people in China and Hong Kong in the early 200s. To this end, the law enforcement authorities forced him to sign a statement admitting that he had committed an “offense” and promised not to commit any further “unlawful acts”.

The State Supervisory Committee said the team had “conducted a comprehensive investigation into the relevant topics that the masses reported about Dr. Li Wenliang.”

The Chinese ambassador to the United States, Cui Tiankai, mourned the doctor.

“He was a dedicated doctor,” said Cui on Twitter. “We are very grateful to him for what he has done in our joint efforts against 2019-nCoV.”