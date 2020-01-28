Coronavirus deaths in China rise to 106 as foreign governments plan for evacuation from Wuhan

Coronavirus: the newest

At least 106 deaths, all in China.

One death in Beijing, the rest in Hubei province, including the city of Wuhan.

4,515 confirmed cases in China, according to the National Health Commission of China.

More than 50 million people joined curtailment efforts in China.

Most cases are in mainland China.

Eight cases in Hong Kong and five in Macao.

Other confirmed cases in: Taiwan, Australia, Cambodia, France, Germany, Japan, Malaysia, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Singapore, South Korea, Thailand, Vietnam, the United States and Canada.

Health officials in B.C. are ‘self-assured’ the first case of the virus has been found there.

The first chartered plane to remove Americans from Wuhan departed early on Wednesday local time, a State Department official told The Associated Press.

The European Union, Japan and Mongolia are also planning evacuations. Canada is still working on its plan.

The toll includes the first death in Beijing, the Chinese capital, and 24 additional deaths documented on Monday in Hubei province, where the first diseases of the newly identified corona virus occurred in December.

China’s increasingly drastic containment efforts started with the suspension of aircraft, train and bus connections to Wuhan, a city with 11 million inhabitants. That lockdown has been extended to 17 cities with more than 50 million people in the most drastic disease control measures ever imposed.

The Hong Kong leader has announced that all train connections to mainland China will be broken from Friday, as fear of spreading the corona virus is growing. Both the high-speed train station and the regular train station will be closed, said Carrie Lam, CEO of Hong Kong on Tuesday. Ferry service will also be shortened.

CEO Carrie Lam says that the severity of the coronavirus problem requires that the flow of people to the area be cut off. 00:26

The American consulate in Wuhan, where the authorities closed most access on January 22 in an attempt to control the disease, is flying its diplomats and some other Americans out of town. The first chartered plane left local time on Wednesday morning, a State Department official told The Associated Press.

The EU sent two flights to evacuate at least 350 healthy European citizens from Wuhan, according to a statement from the European Commission. The disaster response was initiated at the request of France.

The first flight will carry around 250 French citizens, the committee said. More than 100 other EU citizens travel with the second flight.

The French government had already announced that it would organize return flights for both healthy citizens and people with virus symptoms, and that it would keep them in quarantine 14 days after arriving in France.

Japan, Mongolia and other governments also planned evacuations for civilians in Wuhan.

On Tuesday afternoon, Foreign Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne said that Canada is still working on its plans to get Canadians out of the affected area. He said that 250 Canadians living there have registered online with Global Affairs Canada, with approximately 126 consular assistance requests coming home.

China extended the Lunar New Year holiday by three days to Sunday to reduce the risk of infection by keeping offices and factories closed nationally and keeping the public at home. The government of Shanghai, a global business center with 25 million inhabitants, extended the vacation in that city by another week until 9 February.

The government has sent 6,000 additional medical workers from across China to Wuhan, including 1,800 who arrived Tuesday, a commission official, Jiao Yahui, said at a press conference.

Wuhan is building two hospitals, one with 1500 beds and another with 1,000, for the growing number of patients. The first is scheduled to be finished next week.

VIEW | China says the new coronavirus hospital in Wuhan will be ready from February 3

Contractors in China say the new hospital, designed for coronavirus patients, will be ready on February 3. 0:32

Global Affairs Canada has advised Canadians to avoid all journeys to Hubei Province, including the cities of Wuhan, Huanggang and Ezhou.

US health officials have extended their recommendation for people to avoid non-essential journeys to parts of China, rather than just to Hubei province.

Air Canada said on Tuesday that it is “canceling selected flights to China” to better align capacity with expected demand.

“Air Canada currently operates 33 flights a week to China and the resulting capacity reduction is relatively small,” said spokesperson for the airline Pascale Déry CBC News in an email. “The affected customers are informed and provided with alternative travel options. We will continue to monitor the situation closely and will adjust accordingly.”

Mongolia closed its huge border with China and North Korea said it strengthened quarantine measures. Hong Kong and Malaysia prohibit visitors from Hubei. Chinese travel agencies were instructed to cancel group travel nationwide.

VIEW | Riot in China as the coronavirus crisis grows

While the coronavirus death toll is increasing, officials are trying to reduce public outrage over what some consider misuse of the ongoing crisis. 02:08

The Ministry of Education also canceled English language proficiency and other tests on Tuesday for students to register at foreign universities. The ministry said the new semester for public schools and universities was postponed until further notice after the Lunar New Year.

In addition to transportation restrictions with mainland China, Hong Kong officials announced that some government offices would remain closed until at least Monday and non-essential public employees were allowed to work from home.

Beijing’s official response has been “vastly improved” since the SARS 2002-03 outbreak, which also originated in China, but “fears of global contamination are not suppressed,” said Vishnu Varathan at Mizuho Bank in Singapore.

Scientists are concerned about the new virus because it is closely related to other diseases, including SARS, in which nearly 800 people died.

So far, the new coronavirus does not seem to spread as easily among people as SARS or flu. The majority of cases that spread among people were family members and health professionals who had contact with patients. This suggests that the new virus is not properly adapted to infect people.

Countries with confirmed cases

China has reported eight cases in Hong Kong and five in Macao, and more than 45 cases have been confirmed elsewhere in the world. Almost all of them involve Chinese tourists on the mainland or people who have visited Wuhan.

According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), cases of corona virus have been confirmed in Taiwan, Australia, Cambodia, France, Germany, Japan, Malaysia, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Singapore, South Korea, Thailand, Vietnam, the United States States and Canada.

Three cases of coronavirus have been reported in Canada, two in Toronto and one recently announced in British Columbia. The Toronto business is a 50-year-old man and his wife who had traveled to Wuhan. The spouse, whose case has been confirmed by Canada’s National Microbiology Lab, is being treated in a hospital and is in a stable condition. His wife, whose case was still considered “suspected” pending laboratory confirmation, was isolated at home and was “asymptomatic” from Monday, according to health officials in Toronto.

In B.C., health officials announced on Tuesday that they are “convinced” that they have the first case of corona virus in the province. A man in his forties who regularly travels to China for work, tested positive at the end of Monday. He lives in the Vancouver Coastal Health region and is isolated at home. His case is also “presumably” pending confirmation of the test results from the National Microbiology Lab.

Five American cases – two in Southern California and one in Washington, Chicago and Arizona – are people who have recently arrived from central China. Health officials said they had no evidence that the virus was spreading in the US, and they believe the risk to Americans remains low.

In Germany, Vietnam, Taiwan and Japan, the virus has spread from person to person, rather than from a traveler arriving from China, which raises concerns.

During the SARS outbreak, the Chinese authorities were criticized for reacting slowly and not revealing information. The government has responded more aggressively to the latest outbreak.

Infectious disease expert Dr. Allison McGeer tells The National who is the most vulnerable and what precautions are needed during the corona virus outbreak. 4:45 AM

The coronavirus family includes colds but also more serious diseases such as SARS and Middle Eastern respiratory syndrome. The new virus causes colds and flu-like symptoms, including cough and fever, and in more severe cases, shortness of breath and pneumonia.

The virus is thought to have spread to people from wild animals sold at a Wuhan market. China banned wild animal trade on Sunday and encouraged people to stop eating meat from them.