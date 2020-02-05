Coronavirus deaths rise to 564

February 5 (UPI) – Chinese health officials announced Thursday morning that the death toll for mainland China from a mysterious new virus has increased to 562 in the last 24 hours after 70 people at the epicenter of the outbreak in Hubei Province had died of the disease.

The Hubei Province Health Commission announced in a statement that 52 deaths were found in the provincial capital of Wuhan, where a seafood and animal market is considered the zero point of the 2019 Coronavirus nCov.

The number is expected to increase as China’s National Health Commission has not released its numbers in the past 24 hours.

Worldwide, the death toll in Hong Kong and the Philippines is 564, each with one death.

The number of confirmed cases of illness in the province also increased by 2,987 on Wednesday, increasing to 19,665, of which 14,314 were still in the hospital, including 2,328 as serious and 756 as critical.

The new numbers increase the number of confirmed cases for China to 27,378.

Outside of China, there are at least 191 confirmed cases of disease in 24 countries, according to the World Health Organization.

Hong Kong announced on Wednesday that all travelers from mainland China must remain in quarantine for 14 days.

With increasing pressure to fully close the border, President Carrie Lam of Hong Kong said that the mandatory quarantine would apply to all travelers from China, regardless of their nationality. It is expected to take effect on Saturday.

City medics have been on strike since Monday to force Lam to close all crossings from Kong Kong to the mainland, but she resisted by keeping a handful of land crossings, the airport, and the Kai Tak cruise terminal open.

Princess Cruises quarantined Wednesday and locked 3,700 passengers and crew on a ship anchored in Yokohama, Japan after 10 people on board tested positive for the corona virus.

Passengers must stay on board the Diamond Princess ship for two weeks, as required by the Japanese Ministry of Health.

“These 10 people who have been notified will be brought ashore by Japanese Coast Guard vessels and transported to local hospitals for onshore care by Japanese health professionals,” the company said.

Those who are quarantined on board receive free internet and telephone service during the quarantine, as the ship regularly goes to sea to “perform normal ship operations”. Yokohama brings food, provisions and other supplies on board.

The United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have confirmed 12 cases of the virus in the United States, of which more than 200 are under investigation.

Meanwhile, two flights landed on Wednesday, evacuating hundreds of U.S. citizens from Wuhan.

The U.S. North Command issued a statement that the U.S. State Department chartered 350-passenger flights to California military bases.

Both flights landed at Travis Air Force Base in Solano County, where one of the planes was refueled before it left for its final destination, Miramar Marine Corps Air Station, San Diego, officials said.

Before the landing, the Department of Defense announced that it was ready to receive the two planes and that passengers at the two bases where the Department of Defense had announced it should undergo a 14-day quarantine ordered by the CDC. “work closely with our interacting partners and continue to support the required situation.”

“We do not believe that these people are a threat to the communities in which they are located,” said Dr. Nancy Messonnier, director of the CDC’s National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases, at a press conference on Wednesday.

The flights come a week after the U.S. government flew 195 citizens of Wuhan to March Air Reserve Base, Riverside County, California.

After the first evacuation flight, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told reporters in Uzbekistan that they were working to bring more US citizens home from Wuhan, which had been blocked by the Chinese government for several weeks to stop the outbreak.

The news of the departing flights comes amid tense relations between the United States and China. China has criticized Washington’s response to the outbreak and accused it of fueling fear of the disease by increasing its travel advice to China and failing to deliver on its aid.

“The United States has said on several occasions that it wants to help China,” Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said on Tuesday. “We would be happy if this help arrives soon.”

The US State Department told American citizens still in Wuhan that they may be able to organize further evacuation flights on Thursday.

“The Chinese health authorities will examine travelers at the airport and may refuse boarding to anyone who has health concerns,” the US embassy said in China. “You can also refuse to allow the family members of the passenger to board the vehicle or involuntarily bring people with health concerns to the hospital.”

Defense Minister Assistant Secretary Jonathan Rath Hoffman told reporters on Tuesday that Defense Secretary Mark Esper had asked the Department of Health and Human Resources for assistance to quarantine up to 1,000 people if needed at the Air Reserve Base in March should.