Coronavirus deaths rise to 634; more than 30,000 cases reported

February 6 (UPI) – The worldwide death toll from a deadly new virus rose to over 600 when Chinese health officials reported 69 new deaths on Thursday, confirming that the number of people infected had exceeded 30,000.

Health officials at the epicenter of the disease in Hubei province reported the new numbers in early Friday and explained 64 of the newly reported deaths in the central Chinese city of Wuhan, which are believed to have caused the disease.

As of Thursday midnight, the worldwide number of deaths was 634, with 619 of these deaths recorded in Hubei. This number is expected to increase as the Chinese National Health Commission has not yet released its figures for the rest of the nation for Thursday.

However, the number of deaths in Hubei, the novel corona virus called 2019-nCoV, is a slight decrease from the 70 deaths reported on Wednesday.

One of those deaths reported on Friday was that of a 34-year-old Chinese doctor accused by law enforcement officers of spreading rumors of the corona virus in the early stages of his outbreak in early December.

Li Wenliang, an ophthalmologist at Wuhan Central Hospital, died at 2:58 p.m. on Friday after “emergency treatment” failed, his hospital said in a statement.

“We deeply regret and mourn (his death),” said the hospital.

Li was accused by Wuhan police officers of spreading rumors about the disease after warning friends that his hospital sees patients with unusual pneumonia comparable to SARS and around 800 in China and Hong Kong in the early 2000s Killed people.

Earlier this week, it was confirmed that he had contracted the disease he was trying to warn others about.

Province health officials announced on Friday that the number of confirmed cases for Hubei increased by 2,447, with 1,501 cases reported in Wuhan. This raised the number of confirmed coronavirus cases nationwide to 30,465.

There were only two deaths outside of mainland China – one in Hong Kong and one in the Philippines. According to the World Health Organization, twenty-four countries except China have registered at least one confirmed illness, which corresponds to at least 216 cases.

Taiwan confirmed two new cases of pneumonia from the coronavirus on Thursday.

The Ministry of Health and Social Affairs stated in a statement that the two patients were a man in their forties and a woman in their twenties.

The man had worked in Wuhan in December before traveling to mainland China in mid-January. He returned to Taiwan on Sunday before getting a fever and other symptoms the next day.

The woman had lived in Wuhan on January 21 before her trip to Taiwan. On Saturday she started to develop symptoms.

“They are currently being treated in isolation,” said the Ministry of Health. “The condition is stable.”

The two new cases, the 12th and the 13th have been confirmed in Taiwan, it said.

Taiwan also announced plans to ban cruise ship port calls to prevent the disease from spreading further. This is the final step to curb another island infection.

On Wednesday, it raised its travel advice for travelers from Hong Kong and Macau and ordered residents to “return home to Taiwan with a history of trips to China, Hong Kong and Macau” for a 14-day quarantine.

Earlier this week it was announced that foreign nationals who have visited or lived in mainland China within 14 days of the date will not be allowed to enter the island.

The news of the measures came when the Taiwan Centers for Disease Control said Thursday that Japan had said that a Taiwanese national who had been quarantined on a cruise ship off the Asian coast had been diagnosed with the disease.

Princess Cruises quarantined Wednesday for approximately 3,700 passengers and crew on a ship anchored in Yokohama, Japan after 10 people on board tested positive for the corona virus.

“The passenger was admitted to the designated hospital in Japan for medical treatment in an isolation ward,” said a statement from the Central Epidemic Command Center in Taiwan. “The health agency has asked other Taiwanese passengers to stay in the cabin for 14 days, and at least in quarantine.”

Meanwhile, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said that 36 citizens evacuated from Wuhan on an Air New Zealand flight have safely arrived on Christmas Island, where they will join more than 200 others who are currently under 14-day quarantine ,

“We continue to focus on Australian security,” he said on Twitter.

The flight left Wuhan for New Zealand on Wednesday with 190 passengers.

On Wednesday, the WHO announced that it would apply for $ 675 million to fund an international preparedness and response plan to run from February to April to prevent the disease from spreading further.

The new plan focuses on establishing international coordination and operational support, improving the readiness and responsiveness of countries and accelerating priority research and innovation.

“My main concern is that nowadays there are countries that do not have the systems to detect people who are infected with the virus even if it appears again,” said WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus in a statement. “Urgent support is needed to strengthen weak health systems, to identify, diagnose and care for people with the virus, to prevent further transmission and to protect health workers.”