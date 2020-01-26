Coronavirus deaths rise to 80 in mainland China

January 26 (UPI) – Coronavirus deaths in mainland China rose by 24 to 80 on Monday, indicating that the disease is increasing in the nation despite efforts to curb the outbreak.

No other deaths have been reported worldwide, although 56 cases have been confirmed.

According to China’s National Health Commission, 2,744 people have been infected so far. There were 769 new cases on Sunday, compared to 688 the previous day.

Chinese Prime Minister Li Keqiang arrived in Wuhan, the epicenter of the outbreak, on Monday.

“They are doing everything they can to save lives,” LI told medical personnel at the Jinyintan Hospital in Wuhan and one of the dedicated facilities for treating infected patients. “If you are trying to save lives, you have to protect yourself.”

Wuhan’s mayor, Zhou Xianwang, estimated that 45 percent of the 2,800 suspected to be infected with the virus will become confirmed cases, resulting in the total number in the Chinese city increasing by at least 1,000 ,

Zhou added on Sunday that 553 people who were confirmed to be infected with the virus were hospitalized, including 53 in critical condition, while another 643 unconfirmed carriers are under medical supervision.

The Beijing City Health Department said on Sunday that 68 cases of the coronavirus had been confirmed in the city.

A 9-month-old girl was included in the newly confirmed cases, the latest case that has been confirmed so far, the city said.

In other parts of China, eight cases were reported in Hong Kong, five in Macau and four in Taiwan.

Chinese health minister Ma Xiaowei said on Sunday that the virus appears to be getting stronger and can be transmitted over an incubation period of one to 14 days.

“There are signs that the virus is becoming more contagious. These contagious agents (hidden carriers) make it much more difficult to fight the outbreak,” Ma said at a press conference. “According to observations, the virus can also be transmitted during the incubation period.”

Another severe acute respiratory syndrome, SARS, was not contagious during the incubation. From 2002 to 2003, SARS killed more than 600 people in mainland China and Hong Kong, as well as 100 in other parts of the world.

Chinese President Xi Jinping warned on Saturday that the virus would “accelerate” as the number of cases increased by 50 percent in 24 hours.

More than 50 million people in central China have been detained for banning and travel has been banned in 16 cities in Hubei Province where the virus was first reported.

Before the lockout and the Spring Festival, approximately 5 million residents left Wuhan. About 9 million people remained in the city after the blockade, Zhou told a press conference.

Feng Luzhao, a researcher at the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention, said the most effective way to stop the transmission is to reduce travel expenses and avoid meetings.

“(We decided) to extend the Chinese New Year holidays to encourage people to stay at home and not go to areas where infections are common and where there are many people,” Feng said at the press conference , “(We believe) this can help curb the spread of the disease.”

Hong Kong Disneyland and the rival attraction Ocean Park closed on Sunday to respond to concerns about the Corona virus, and Shanghai Disneyland was also closed on Saturday.

Disneyland Hong Kong has decided to close the park to protect “the health and safety of our guests and actors” and said the guests would receive a refund.

The Chinese Football Association withdrew to host the women’s Olympic qualifying tournament next month, and Sydney, Australia, was chosen to replace them.

“We are confident that we will host a successful tournament here in Sydney,” said Chris Nikou, chairman of the Australian Football Association.

Several cruise companies, including Costa Crociere, MSC, Royal Caribbean and Genting Cruise Lines, have ceased cruising in mainland China. Cruise Industry News reports that sailing has been canceled at least until next week. Genting plans to continue operating from Hong Kong.

In addition, Semester at Sea will distract MV World Odyssey from the planned port stop in Shanghai, China, and extend the planned stay in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam by six days. Semester at Sea offers programs for more than 100 days traveling around the world.

Outside of China, the virus has been reported in 11 countries. Thailand has the most at eight, followed by Australia and the United States at five; Japan, Malaysia, Singapore with four; France and South Korea with three; two in Vietnam; and one each in Canada and Nepal.