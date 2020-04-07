Coronavirus deaths will be much lower than projected

Featuring on AM 1030 KVOI radio Monday, Dr. Robert Redfield, the director of the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), predicted that the death rate from the Chinese coronavirus will be “much, much, much lower” than models have planned Americans following recommendations for social estrangement.

A transcript is as follows:

HOST: We were talking about some of the models, whether they were the Imperial College type in England or the University of Washington. Thank God some of these numbers will not be some of those catastrophic numbers. Talk to me about the dynamics of modeling and how it helps and influences decision-making, and then when reality comes in, how is decision-making transformed?

DR. ROBERT REDFIELD: I think it’s really important. First, the models are only as good as their assumptions. Obviously, not much was known about this virus. The ability to actively make many assumptions was much wider than if it were an outbreak of influenza B. The second thing, I will say from a public health perspective, for me, the real value of models is having a model and then try to understand; If I invest resources here, what does this do with the model? If I invest in intervention strategies here, what does this do with the model? It is a way to test beta how you will respond and what it does to different models. And models should never be used to assume we have a number. You have seen these numbers are quite impressive. You will have lost 200,000 to 2 million Americans by the fall. It’s a pretty impressive number.

HOST: Is throwing such numbers really useful because what do they do is scare everyone away from social distance? Is that the purpose?

DR. REDFIELD: I think different people can look at it differently in terms of transparency. CDC had models soon. We did not actually release the models. We used them internally to understand deviance strategies. I think that, in part because of the importance of drawing the attention of the American public to these models, we really need the American public to be fully committed to being very strict and vigilant in social distance. As you pointed out, the models that are made assume that only 50 percent of the American public would pay attention to the recommendations. In fact, what we are seeing is that the vast majority of the American public is taking into account the recommendations of social distance. And I think that is the direct consequence of why you see the numbers to be much, much, much less than the models would have predicted.