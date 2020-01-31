Coronavirus: declared public health emergency in the United States, foreigners prohibited from entering to prevent the risk of transmission

The United States has declared a public health emergency due to the coronavirus and President Donald Trump will ban the entry of foreign nationals who have recently visited China to prevent the risk of transmission.

The new restrictions start on Sunday afternoon.

“The risk of infection for Americans remains low and with these actions and our previous actions, we are working to keep the risk low,” said Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar.

Americans returning from Hubei province, the center of the epidemic, will have to undergo 14 days of quarantine. Other people returning from elsewhere in China will be allowed to monitor their condition themselves for a similar period.

The virus has infected nearly 10,000 people worldwide in just two months, an embarrassing sign that prompted the World Health Organization to declare the epidemic a global emergency. The death toll is 213, including 43 new ones, all in China.

The announcement came hours after the State Department issued a level 4 “Do not travel” warning, the highest level of warning, and told Americans in China to consider leaving using commercial means. “Travelers must be prepared for travel restrictions to be enforced with little or no notice,” said the adviser.

A medical worker in protective gear helps a couple outside a hospital in Wuhan, central Hubei Province. Photo / AP

The virus has already overshadowed the spread of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS), which has taken nine months to infect 8,098 people worldwide.

Evidence has confirmed that coronavirus can be transmitted before someone has symptoms of the disease.

While the Chinese Minister of the National Health Commission, Ma Xiaowei, announced on Sunday that it was possible for people to spread the coronavirus before having symptoms, it was greeted with skepticism by the Australian authorities.

However, on Thursday, Australian deputy medical director, Professor Paul Kelly, said experts now believed it was possible.

“We are now sure it is possible that people can spread this virus before they become symptomatic,” said Professor Kelly.

“It is quite a change in our understanding of the virus and it has led to different ways of dealing with public health issues but I want to reassure the Australian public, it is a very prudent measure.”

Development could have serious ramifications.

Earlier this week, Malik Peiris, chair of virology at the University of Hong Kong, said that if it turns out that the new coronavirus could be spread by people who have no symptoms, “a pandemic is a scenario that we have to consider. “

READ MORE:

• Fatal coronavirus takes only 15 minutes to spread from person to person

• Coronavirus: first suspected case in New Zealand

• Coronavirus: suspected case of virus at Auckland hospital, confirms health boss

• Coronavirus explained: how it differs from an ordinary flu

Professor Ramon Shaban, of the University of Sydney and the local health district of Western Sydney, told news.com.au that the coronavirus epidemic was already technically a pandemic.

“In technical terms, this is a pandemic because there are multiple infections at multiple sites,” he said.

He noted that the WHO declaration of a public health emergency was simply the contemporary language used to describe a pandemic.

Previous pandemics have included smallpox, tuberculosis, black plague, HIV and H1N1, or “swine flu” as it is commonly called.

Professor Shaban said that the fact that the disease can spread before someone shows symptoms would also make monitoring and management more difficult.

Australia’s chief medical officer Brendan Murphy said the world would soon know if the containment was realistic.

“It is not yet contained in China but they are making Herculean efforts to do so. It is very well contained in all the countries to which it has been exported, including Australia,” he told the ABC television.

While the WHO statement may see new measures introduced to stop the spread of the virus, countries and businesses around the world are already taking drastic measures.

FLIGHTS EXCHANGE AT HALT

Airlines are taking charge by canceling flights to and from China.

A worker wearing a combination of hazardous materials takes the temperature of a passenger at the entrance to a subway station in Beijing. Photo / AP

The pilots’ union in the United States sued American Airlines on Thursday to prevent the carrier from flying to China and told members not to operate there due to the epidemic.

The Allied Pilots Association, which represents 15,000 American pilots, has applied to an Dallas District Court for an injunction to immediately suspend flights.

Other American airlines, United Airlines and Delta Air Lines, have already announced that they will reduce the number of flights to China.

British Airways and Lufthansa in Germany have already halted their flights to China, and Air France-KLM has also suspended services after cabin crew worries about the infection.

Virgin Atlantic announced Thursday that it will suspend daily operations to Shanghai from Sunday for two weeks due to customer and staff safety and reduced demand for tickets.

Other large carriers continued to fly to China, but protective masks and shorter layovers designed to reduce exposure did little to reassure crews.

Thai Airways hoses its cabins with a disinfectant spray between flights in China and allows the crew to wear masks and gloves.

Delta Air Lines operates fewer flights to China and shorter stopovers, with food deliveries so the crew can stay in their hotels.

Korean Air Lines Co Ltd and Singapore Airlines send an additional crew to fly each aircraft directly, thus avoiding overnight stays.

Australian airline Qantas continues to operate in China but is monitoring the situation.

CHINA’S “VERY STRONG” EFFORTS

What other country in the world can build a 1,000-bed hospital in 48 hours and lock down a city of 11 million people?

A worker in a combination of hazardous materials takes the temperature of a truck driver at a checkpoint in Huaibei in central China’s Anhui Province. Photo / AP

In declaring a public health emergency, WHO has recognized China’s “very strong measures” to contain the virus.

“The main reason for this statement is not because of what is happening in China, but because of what is happening in other countries,” WHO director-general Tedros told reporters on Friday. Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

“Our greatest concern is the possibility that the virus will spread to countries with weaker health systems that are ill-prepared to deal with it.”

Wuhan, the epicenter of the epidemic, has been virtually closed; train, plane, train, long distance bus and ferry services were all blocked.

Cars and trucks are inspected at roadblocks.

Entertainment venues, including karaoke bars, cinemas and internet cafes in many parts of Hubei, are also closed.

Access has also been cut to neighboring cities in the central province of Hubei, including Huanggang, with 7 million inhabitants; Ezhou; Chibi; Qianjiang; Zhijiang; Jingmen; Xiantao; Xiaogan and Huangshi. Their combined population is around 33 million.

Travel restrictions have been imposed on much of Hubei province, affecting around 60 million people.

China has also built a 1,000-bed facility in just 48 hours to serve as a hospital for coronavirus patients.

In the capital, Beijing, major public events have been canceled, including traditional temple fairs which are a staple of Lunar New Year celebrations.

The Forbidden City of Beijing, Shanghai Disneyland and many other tourist attractions have been closed indefinitely.

ULTRAVIOLET LIGHT DISINFECTION

Australian horse trainer Rui Severino said at 7:30 a.m. that he needed to have his temperature checked every morning before he could start working in Wuhan and that he was disinfected in a special room with UV light.

Professor Shaban said that ultraviolet light can be used to destroy organisms, but it was not a method that health professionals used as the first line method to decontaminate surfaces.

“We use general cleaning, followed by cleaning with bleach and a range of chemicals known to kill viruses,” he said.

The effectiveness of UV disinfection is based on direct line of sight and it is not 100% effective for sterilization.

‘DON’T TRAVEL’

On Friday, the United States raised its consultative status to the highest alert level possible, telling citizens to “not travel” to China.

Australians are advised to reconsider any trip to China.

The Smart Traveler website says “due to the new coronavirus epidemic, we now advise you to” reconsider your need to travel “in China as a whole and” not to travel “in Hubei province”.

RUSSIA CLOSES THE BORDER WITH CHINA

Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin has issued a decree ordering the temporary closure of the 4,200 km border.

All rail traffic between Russia and China was also cut, with the exception of a train connecting Moscow and Beijing.

CLOSED STORES, RESTAURANTS

Swedish furniture and household goods retailer Ikea has closed all of its stores in mainland China to protect customers and staff from the epidemic.

McDonald’s has closed restaurants in five Chinese cities: Wuhan, Ezhou, Huanggang, Qianjiang and Xiantao.

The fast food giant also takes the temperature of all employees when they arrive at work and sends anyone with a fever or cold home. Delivery drivers must wear masks.

McDonald’s also more frequently disinfects high-contact surfaces in its Chinese establishments, including tables, doorknobs of chairs and self-controlling kiosks.

Fiat Chrysler has banned business travel to areas locked by the Chinese government due to the virus, while GM has restricted travel throughout China unless it is “business critical and approved by the ahead “, according to a press release from the company.

QUARANTINE, WITH A VIEW

Many countries have also evacuated their citizens from China and will quarantine them for 14 days.

European passengers should arrive in France on Friday, but in compensation for their quarantine for two weeks, they will be accommodated in a seaside resort in the south of the small town of Carry-le-Rouet, with a view of the Mediterranean Sea.

Its mayor protested the decision, fearing it would keep people away from a local sea urchin culinary festival this weekend, but the French government simply requisitioned the complex, a spokeswoman for the city said. media.

On the other hand, the American evacuees from China are detained in a military installation.

Australia is also in talks with China to evacuate and quarantine its citizens on Christmas Island, in a former refugee detention center.

DEVELOPING VACCINE

Australian scientists have successfully reproduced the coronavirus under laboratory conditions this week, which will speed up the development of a vaccine.

However, Professor Shaban said that developing a vaccine usually takes months, if not years.

“It is not something that you can normally put online in a few weeks,” he said.

Once developed, vaccines must also be tested for safety and effectiveness, and manufacturing them in larger quantities also takes time.

“It’s good for longer term preventive processes.”

REST IN THE BED AND STAY AWAY FROM OTHERS

There is no medicine to cure the coronavirus, those who contract the disease simply have to fight it, much like a cold.

You can take medication for the symptoms, but antibiotics are not effective because it is a virus.

“You have to stay at home, rest and drink lots of fluids,” said Professor Shaban.

Most importantly, you need to isolate yourself from others so they don’t get as sick.

Although many people wear masks to protect themselves, it is actually more important to practice good hand hygiene because the coronavirus is not an aerial virus and is actually spread through droplets.

Professor Shaban said that if you don’t wash your hands properly and rub your eyes, mouth, or nose, it can actually spread the infection, even if you’re wearing a mask.

He said the best thing to do to avoid infection is to wash your hands regularly, use an alcohol-based disinfectant afterwards, and avoid large crowds where people can get sick.

“These are common responses to outbreaks of this nature.”

.