Coronavirus: Delhi cinema halls remain closed until March 31 – India news

Amid the coronavirus epidemic in India, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday announced that all cinemas will remain closed until March 31, ANI reported. The Delhi government has also declared the coronavirus an epidemic.

Schools and colleges where exams are not currently held will remain closed in Delhi.

Talking about the current situation of the virus in Delhi, Kejriwal said that as a precautionary measure to control the spread of coronaviruses, all public places in the city would be disinfected.

“Disinfection of all public places, including governments, pvt offices and shopping malls is mandatory,” Kejriwal said.

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases across India, including foreign nationals, has been shot at 73. Of these 73 people, 56 are Indian nationals.

As a measure to combat the spread of COVID-19, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said no central government minister would travel abroad in the coming days.

“Say no to panic, say caution. No central government minister will travel abroad in the coming days. I urge our countrymen to also avoid irrelevant travel. We can break the chain of expansion and ensure the safety of all by avoiding large gatherings,” Prime Minister Modi tweeted on Thursday.

On Wednesday night, India suspended most of its visas, including a visa-free travel service, extended for foreigners of Indian descent from Friday to April 15, in an effort to stem the arrivals of travelers spreading the infection in the country.

