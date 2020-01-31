Coronavirus: Delta, American Airlines and United Temporarily Suspend All Flights to China Due to Epidemic Concerns

CHICAGO – Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and United Airlines will temporarily suspend all flights between the United States and China due to growing concerns over the deadly coronavirus epidemic, the companies said on Friday.

United, the largest American carrier based in China, announced Friday that it would suspend its flights from February 6 to March 28.

“Until that date, we will continue to operate certain flights to help our US-based employees and our customers get home,” the Chicago-based company said in a statement. Daily flights will continue between San Francisco and Hong Kong.

Delta said the last flight to China would depart on February 3 and the last flight to the United States from China would depart on February 5. The suspension will continue until April 30, and the Atlanta-based airline has announced that it will offer accommodation and reimbursements.

American Airlines also announced Friday that it will suspend flights to the Chinese mainland until March 27. The airline also said it would also help affected customers.

Several major international airlines, including Air France, British Airways and Scandinavian Airlines, have suspended their routes to China.

It comes a day after the United States issued a “do not travel” warning to China and the World Health Organization declared the epidemic a global emergency.

Currently, the new coronavirus has infected more than 9,800 worldwide. Most of the 213 deaths occurred in central Hubei province, where diseases due to the new type of coronavirus were first detected in December.

The National Health Commission reported that 171 cases were “cured and discharged from the hospital”. The WHO said that most people with the disease had milder cases, although 20% had severe symptoms. Symptoms of the new coronavirus include fever and cough, and in severe cases, shortness of breath and pneumonia.

China was organizing special flights to help residents of Wuhan return home after a vacation abroad. Some waiting for a flight from Bangkok said they wanted to come back to take care of their loved ones.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry gave few details on the thefts, but said that people from Hubei and particularly from Wuhan would be removed directly as soon as possible due to the “practical difficulties” they encountered.

China has placed more than 50 million people in the region under virtual quarantine, while foreign countries, businesses and airlines have sharply reduced their travel to China and quarantined those who recently passed through Wuhan. Infected people do not show symptoms immediately and may be able to transmit the virus before they appear sick.

Since China informed the WHO of the new virus in late December, at least 20 countries have reported cases, as scientists rush to understand exactly how the virus spreads and its severity.

Experts say there is significant evidence that the virus is spreading among people in China and WHO noted in its statement of emergency on Thursday that it was particularly concerned that some overseas cases involved also human-to-human transmission. It defines an international emergency as an “extraordinary event” which constitutes a risk for other countries and requires a coordinated international response.

The United States has confirmed a case of person-to-person transmission.

