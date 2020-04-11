Coronavirus: Delta updates instructions after telling cabin crew with Covid-19 not to tell colleagues

Delta Air Lines has updated its coronavirus guidelines for employees, as it initially refused to notify colleagues if it tested positive for Covid-19 if it responded positively to its passengers.

The email, first obtained by Hofpost, was sent to Delta Airlines on Thursday by 25,000 airline participants, informing employees of the “process created” that alerts employees to possible infections. Are followed.

“Please refrain from informing other crew members alone,” read the e-mail, which was later received by The Independent. “After completing the reporting steps mentioned above, the leaders will follow the announced steps to inform each of the affected flight passengers.”

Download the new Premium Premium app

Share the full story, not just the titles

Download now

Employees of mobile numbers were given a fault report and were asked to notify the airline’s management “as soon as symptoms occur” if necessary.

Read more

The company also sent emails telling its employees to refrain from posting on social media sites, including the airline’s internal service, about their diagnosis or symptoms.

“Please don’t post about your health status on social media (including SkyHub).”

“Employees have freedom of expression about their health,” a flight attendant, who asked to remain anonymous, told the midfielder.

A Delta Air Lines spokesman sent the original instructions to his staff to the Independent on Thursday, citing a misunderstanding of “intent” due to confusion between management and staff.

“Our staff communications are designed to inform our staff so that they can first hear from us, protect the confidentiality of potentially affected employees / customers, and ensure that the staff enjoys the support of the leader, details of available resources, and advice. They have about the next steps. ” The spokesman said.

Updated instructions were sent to employees after confusion.

“We have a responsibility to make all Delta people seriously aware and to have a strong protocol in place to ensure that anyone who is potentially exposed to contact can provide support, information. And be the main source of information, and guide them in any way they can. Read. Therefore, please refrain from informing other members of your crew. After completing the reporting steps mentioned above, the leaders follow the announced steps to find out if any passengers are affected by the flight. “

The new guidelines do not mention sending information on social media.

Without drug addiction, all you need is advice and analysis

Last week, Delta Air Lines also reacted to the company, saying its pilots could avoid Coronavirus detection from other flight members and cabin crew. The information was obtained by HuffPost, which received a video of the pilots’ union discussion.

“We are aware of the film and the discussion in it – our initial reading is that this process is not compatible with our formulated information (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention),” a spokesman for the newsletter said.

The airline and its competitors have faced tough decisions in recent months, as more and more flights are canceled amid the epidemic while most Americans stay home.

To stay longer, 35,000 employees reportedly agreed to spend unpaid time on the Atlanta-based company, which employs about 91,000 people.

The company also announced that the booking of middle seats on its flights has been suspended this week, helping passengers maintain social distance instructions while flying.