Coronavirus: Democrats block Trump’s new stimulus package, warning it is “political sweetness” and not enough

Democrats blocked Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s attempt on Thursday to get rid of the coronavirus law to inject a new $ 250 billion small business loan program, saying Mr McCann’s maneuver was a “political sweetheart.” “It simply came to our notice then.

“McConnell’s new law to add money to the Treasury Department’s (PPP) Treasury Payment Program” will not meet the immediate need for small jobs in the law we have already passed, “said Sen. Ben Cardin of the Democrats. . ” In the Senate Small Business Panel.

Mr McConnell said in a speech to the Senate on Thursday that the PPP was the only plan to stimulate the $ 2.2 trillion virus in March, which was approved in March, and that the risk was to lose money. Cardin said this was not true, citing several funds that had already dried up, including the emergency disaster relief program for small businesses.

Democrat leaders have spent the past two weeks explaining their priorities for the next package of the Crown Virus, while Republicans have seen the wait-and-see approach, and have been more silent about the media than the fourth round of legislation.

That changed this week when Mr. McConnell and the White House apparently surprised Democrats by announcing that they wanted to limit the next bill to add more money for small businesses – and nothing else.

“This request for consensual consent has not been negotiated. No attempt has been made to follow up on our work to do so. So it will not be implemented. It will not be approved. The leader of the majority knows this,” Mr Cardin said. ” .

Mr McConnell has said the Thursday bill itself is not controversial, as it does not change “no language of policy that the two sides have negotiated” in the previous package.

“I’m literally talking about deleting the number 350 and writing 600 in its place. A perfectly clean bill,” Mr McCann said.

The leader of the majority said on Thursday that his limited bill to strengthen a program to support small business checks – which has paid off at least $ 100 billion in loans in at least two weeks – is the only suitable proposal that could go through the Senate without opposition. .

He said democratic priorities for a larger package – such as a 15 percent increase in food stamps, another $ 150 billion for states and local governments to deal with the health crisis and $ 100 billion for hospitals and medical resources – for longer negotiations. will be.

We are now in a situation where passing a bill would mean consensual consent or a vote. Everyone knows that there is a zero chance that the broad proposal that our democratic friends have used can be approved every week with the consent of the votes. There is no chance. The president has previously stated that he will not sign it. “Mr. McCann said.

