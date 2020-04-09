Coronavirus: Democrats want details of Jared Kouchner’s involvement in supply chain

Democrats want information about Jared Kouchner’s involvement in federal supply chain management.

Representatives of the United States, Benny Thompson and Caroline Maloney, sent a letter to FEMA Director Pete Gainor asking him to know how Mr. Kouchner would be affected by the provision of medical and emergency equipment across the country.

President Donald Trump has used his son-in-law, Mr. Kouchner, to run a shadow box next to an official White Crow virus.

Download the new Premium Premium app

Share the full story, not just the titles

Download now

According to NBC News, the letter will give Mr. Gainor until April 15 to provide the requested information to the delegates.

Mr Thompson, who chairs the Homeland Security Committee, and Ms. Maloney, who chairs the oversight and government committee, called for “all communication between each FEMA employee and Jared Kouchner on the acquisition, distribution or direct sale or federal directorate of each.” The type of PPE or medical equipment and equipment used to diagnose or treat COVID-19. ”

Democrats also want to consider documents about communications between FEMA employees and private volunteer companies to help with coronavirus responses and flight information. FEMA has used private companies to import medical equipment for sale in the United States.

Project Airbridge, a new government program used to import medical equipment from other countries on behalf of private companies, is of particular interest to lawmakers.

Under the project, the federal government will decide how to distribute 50 percent of the goods received. This means that a flight at FEMA cost can transport emergency equipment to the country, for a required area it can be guided by the federal government in its whims and fancies.

The New York Times reported that the Massachusetts and Kentucky shipments were commanded by the FEMA and that the transaction between state organizations and equipment suppliers had been broken.

Without drug addiction, all you need is advice and analysis

In Colorado, the governor says 500 state-of-the-art air conditioners have been vacuumed by FEMA.

“All FEMA flights via Project Airbridge, including the destination of these flights, and details of the PPE values ​​and types and essential medical equipment and supplies that have been flown to the United States on these flights,” the letter said. “

Mr Kouchner has been targeted for allegedly redirecting resources by leaders who can receive Trump over the phone.

“We are saddened by reports that Mr. Kouchner’s performance – and the actions of overseas advisers he has commissioned and commissioned – may be circumventing,” Democrat lawmakers wrote. be done. “We are particularly concerned that Mr. Kouchner’s work may even include” directing FEMA and HHS officials to prioritize specific requests from individuals who are able to receive Kouchner by telephone. “

Watch more

Commenting on his role in distributing supplies since last week’s remarks at a news conference, Mr Kouchner said he had provided mixed explanations about the country’s emergency warehouse, claiming that the stock was not going to be state-owned. use.”

“It’s supposed to be our Federal Reserve. It’s not going to be the state’s warehouses that use it.” He said. “So we encourage countries to make sure they assess their needs, they get data from their local locations, and then we try to fill it with the resources we need.”

The National Strategic Warehouse was established in 1999 to provide medicine and supplies to the United States in the event of a natural disaster or terrorist or biological attack.