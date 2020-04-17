Coronavirus Disc Drugs such as Cow Urine, Fasting and Cognac Promoted by Authorities Worldwide

Highly questionable treatments for COVID-19 including drinking cow urine have been promoted by political leaders since the pandemic began.

A number of proof-free solutions that also include fasting and drinking cognac have been heralded by authorities around the world. In India, a “cow urine party” has been held to help people unite to join and consume waste products, which some claim can kill the corona virus, alongside cow dung. It is not clear whether social distance guidelines are maintained during parties.

“We have been drinking cow urine for 21 years, we also bathe in cow dung. We have never felt the need to consume British medicines,” party participant Om Prakash told Reuters.

A representative from India’s conservative nationalist party, Bharatiya Janata Party was arrested after he organized a party last month when the country began imposing restrictions on major meetings after the pandemic.

He was arrested after an observer claimed to be forced to drink urine, which resulted in a trip to the hospital due to nausea and vomiting. The party leadership vigorously defended the representative and claimed the arrest was an insult to democracy soon afterwards.

“When he distributed it, he clearly said it was cow urine, he did not force anyone to drink it,” a party leader told the Indian news agency PTI. “It hasn’t been proven whether it is dangerous or not. So how can the police arrest him for no reason? This is totally undemocratic.”

Cow urine is falsely claimed to be effective in treating COVID-19, along with a number of other diseases and diseases.

Pavel Sipachev / Getty

Drinking any animal urine is not safe or effective for treating COVID-19 or other diseases. There is no reputable evidence that shows that drinking any liquid is effective against viruses, although several other substances have also been suggested.

In Kenya, Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko promotes cognac drinks that are arguably more delicious, urging that the Hennessy brand cognac be distributed with food distributed to those in need. The recommendation was reported based on false claims that the World Health Organization (WHO) has recommended drinking alcohol to ward off the virus.

Consuming alcohol has no effect on pathogens and can reduce the body’s natural ability to fight infection, according to WHO. Hennessy warned Kenya not to believe that drinking their products would prevent or treat COVID-19.

Other substances recommended by leaders around the world for consumption to treat this virus include lemongrass, garlic, paprika and onion tea. Do not consume anything by fasting also touted as a potential remedy for this disease.

A Brazilian congressman who also serves as a conservative Pentecostal preacher claims that one day of fasting and prayer will produce a “miracle” that will see the virus eradicated from the country. Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, who regards the virus as “a little cold,” agrees that such a day would “free Brazil from this crime.”

Newsweek reached out to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and WHO to provide comments but no one responded in time to publication.