Coronavirus Discrimination. Our Health Care Is Not Necessary

Are we all really together? It is true that until December 2019, no human being invented the 2019 novel coronavirus, and none of us is immune. It is also true that political and national boundaries do not stop the spread of this transmission throughout the world. But it is true that COVID-19 has swept every layer of equal opportunity or the same risk in the population.

“Pre-existing health conditions” that place a person at risk of severe illness and death from COVID-19 are over represented in color communities and poor communities as a result of the release of long-term investment and neglect. And now our country’s delayed response to the looming pandemic has generated unprecedented demand and insufficient resources on our health care system. This has raised the scourge of health care providers having to make decisions in real time, beside the bed, who will receive life-saving care and who will not.

These decisions were made remotely from our insurance company, the economic system and racially structured racial housing segregation. Now, they will look personal and real in a completely new way.

Equitable health is a guarantee of conditions for optimal health for everyone. This is a process, not a miraculous result. As we navigate through the immediate health, economic and social demands of the COVID-19 pandemic, three principles for achieving health equality can give us a moral and practical compass: respecting all individuals and populations equally, recognizing and correcting historical injustices, and providing resources accordingly needs.

These principles can serve as a framework for evaluating current and proposed policy solutions, as well as checklists to identify gaps in policies where there are no suggested solutions. They can also be the basis for decision making at the health care provider level.

How can we apply these principles to our response to the COVID-19 pandemic?

Assessing All People and Populations Equal

We need to consider how to reach out to all communities with our social salvation messages about commands to keep distance, wash hands, stay at home and symptoms of COVID-19. And we need to allow all individuals to do this practice. We need to assess those detained in prisons, prisons and immigration detention centers, as well as those who do not have a home, just as we value people who live in the senior community. We need to anticipate all the needs that exist.

And we must dare to imagine solutions to problems raised when we decide to value all individuals and populations equally. For example, the detention of people who are imprisoned, imprisoned and detained who are at low risk to the community and at high risk of dying from COVID-19 because of their age or underlying health status. And connections to community resources to support these returning citizens. Or individual housing that did not previously have a house in available vacant property. Or at least provide a hand washing station and open a public toilet for its use.

At the policy level, the most important way to assess all individuals and populations alike is to look at who is on the decision-making table and who isn’t, what’s on the agenda and what’s not. When any of us are at the decision table, we need to look around and ask, “Who isn’t here interested in this process?” And then our job is not just to represent the interests of the missing parties, even though that may be the short-term strategy needed. Our job is to create space for them at the table.

Even now, while Congress is working on a fourth COVID-19 rescue plan for this country, we need to ensure that all voices can be heard in deliberations. In the short term, it may be an active request for citizen input by our elected representatives. In the long run, that might turn Citizens United upside down.

The color community must not be a “sacrifice zone” with respect to the COVID-19 response. One wonders about the decision to expel infected people from the Diamond Princess cruise ship in Oakland Bay than in San Francisco Bay, noting that Oakland has a much higher color population. Or about the decision to change Carney Hospital in the Dorchester neighborhood in Boston to become the first hospital in the country devoted to the treatment of COVID-19 patients, removing black-dominated environments from access to other medical services and possibly increasing the risk of infection in the area.

Of course, policy proposals since leaving to give one-time lower cash payments to Americans with lower incomes are the opposite of valuing all individuals and populations equally.

In addition to the bed, decisions regarding the allocation of life-saving care should not be made by medical professionals who are directly involved in patient care. It is too easy to implicit bias about relative values ​​based on race or ethnicity, class, gender, language, disability or other characteristics to manifest itself in decision making when providers feel tired or depressed. If the determination of patient priorities will be carried out by the hospital ethics board, the composition of the board also needs to be checked for balance along the axis of difference and strength, and community input into the criteria and decision-making process must be sought quickly.

If we really want to value all individuals and populations equally, should we use a lottery system for allocation of scarce resources? At least structured inequality and subjective judgment will be excluded from decision making. This is a provocative suggestion. But perhaps the threat of a fair system where everyone will have the same opportunity in life will stimulate the production and distribution of health resources that save lives faster, solving the problem of scarcity.

COVID-19 removes all the same opportunities or risks, writes Dr. Camara Phyllis Jones.

Photo by FS Productions / Getty

Recognizing and Correcting Historical Injustices

The manifestation of the principle of historical injustice during the COVID-19 pandemic crisis was how the separation of resources and risks, community devaluation, and the dangers and environmental degradation were written into the bodies of people of color and the poor. The greater health burden borne by these people may not only make them vulnerable to more severe manifestations of the virus itself, but can also harm them in the ethical protocol established for the rationing of scarce health resources. That is wrong. This would contradict the principle of health justice to recognize and correct historical injustices, making them double the danger of those who have borne the burden of chronic attacks on health. Instead, this principle should lead to the provision of more ventilators and health services in populations with pre-existing health burdens.

Recognizing and correcting historical injustices also requires the collection and disaggregation of data on testing, diagnosis, treatment, and coronavirus results with “race” and ethnicity so that the effects of historical injustice can be recognized and addressed.

In the long run, policymakers’ attention to the history of each problem to be solved will always provide useful insights about effective solutions. Understanding how a knot is tied will always help to untie the knot. The population of the United States is notoriously ahistorical, thinking that the present is cut off from the past and that the current distribution of profits and losses is just a coincidence. The application of this principle in the long run will involve large-scale teaching of our full history as a nation and a commitment to apologize and make reparations for past injustices, recognizing that they continue to have an impact today.

Providing Resources as Needed

This is perhaps the easiest of the three principles to understand but often the most difficult to apply. Need extraordinary political will. The first step is to establish a metric of needs for which there is broad consensus. In the context of a COVID-19 pandemic, there may be a number of diagnosed cases or indicators of the epidemic trajectory (including time of duplication and the number of basic reproduction) in a particular jurisdiction. This may include the number of projected deaths, projected demands on the health care system, current capacity of the health system or the current level of resources in an area.

After the needs metrics have been determined and agreed upon, it will seem easy to take all available resources and distribute them according to the needs metrics. However, even in the current situation in New York, which goes beyond all these needs, there is no rapid spread of national resources to the city. Other jurisdictions hold to their jurisdiction because of projected needs within a few weeks. And the federal government is slow in using its full power to quickly command and mobilize resources to areas in need. Instead of conducting targeted and smooth mobilization when the pandemic moves across the country, there seems to be an attitude of mistrust and paralysis in the scope of needs.

As often happens, people (and political jurisdictions) never compare themselves to those who have less than they have. They always compare themselves with those who have more, so they always feel needed. The predetermined needs metrics must address that. But maybe strong community pressure is also needed.

This pandemic will not end in a few days or weeks. Can be a year, maybe 18 months. At that time, the world will face an immeasurable loss in life. And the economy needs to go back to gear. But perhaps the lesson that we are all human and vulnerable is that we will sink into those who feel better than, or excluded from, or isolated from other people’s conditions.

It is my hope that these three principles for achieving health equality will be useful in guiding decision making during these dangerous times. But looking forward, I also hope that they will provide guidance for how we value and treat each other when we build a better, normal new after COVID-19.

Camara Phyllis Jones, M.D., Ph.D., is Evelyn Green Davis Fellow of the Harvard University Radcliffe Institute for Advanced Study, a senior fellow at Morehouse School of Medicine and former president of the American Health Health Association.

