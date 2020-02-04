Coronavirus doctor affected by disease: China news

On December 30, Li Wenliang dropped a bomb in his medical school alumni group at the popular Chinese news app WeChat: seven patients from a local fish market were diagnosed with a SARS-like disease and quarantined in his hospital.

Li said that according to a test he observed, it was a coronavirus – a large family of viruses that include Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS).

Memories of SARS are deeply rooted in China, where a pandemic killed hundreds in 2003 after a government cover-up. “I just wanted to remind my college mates to be careful,” he said.

WeChat is a leading social network among Chinese-speaking people. (AAP)

Li, a 34-year-old doctor who works in Wuhan, the central Chinese city at the epicenter of the fatal coronavirus outbreak, asked his friends to privately warn their relatives. But within a few hours, screenshots of his messages had gone viral – without his name being blurry. “When I saw that they were circulating online, I realized that this was beyond my control and I would probably be punished,” said Li.

Shortly after posting the news, the Wuhan police accused Li of rumor trading. He was one of several medical professionals targeted by the police after trying to control the deadly virus in the first few weeks of the outbreak. Since then, the virus has claimed at least 425 lives and has infected more than 20,000 people worldwide, including Li.

From an intensive care bed in the hospital, Li told CNN that he was confirmed on Saturday to have been infected with the virus.

The corona virus under the microscope. (British Health Protection Agency)

His diagnosis has sparked outrage across China, where the backlash against state censorship for the disease and an initial delay in public warning of the deadly virus is increasing.

The same day in December, when Li sent a message to his friends, the Wuhan City Health Commission issued an emergency call informing the city’s medical facilities that a number of Huanan Seafood Wholesale Market patients were attending a ” unknown pneumonia “suffered.

A warning was added to the notice: “Organizations or individuals must not disclose treatment information to the public without permission.”

In the early morning hours of December 31, Wuhan health officials held an emergency session to discuss the outbreak. Afterwards, Li was called to his hospital by officials to explain how he knew about the cases, according to the Beijing Youth Daily.

A child is playing in the middle of Wuhan, the city that was effectively besieged as a result of the coronavirus plague. (AP)

Later that day, the Wuhan authorities announced the outbreak and alerted the World Health Organization. But Li’s problems didn’t end there.

On January 3, Li was called to a local police station and criticized for “spreading online rumors” and “disturbing social order” about the message he sent in the chat group.

In this message, Li said patients were diagnosed with SARS, citing the test result that showed the pathogen tested positive for the SARS virus with a high “confidence coefficient” – a measure of the accuracy of the test. In a subsequent message, he made it clear that the virus was indeed a different type of corona virus, but the screenshot of his first message had already spread online.

People arrive in masks to avoid contact with the corona virus at Sydney Airport. (Renee Nowytarger / SMH)

Li had to sign a statement – a photo of which CNN saw – acknowledging his “offense” and promising not to commit any further “unlawful acts”.

He feared that he would be locked up. “My family would worry about me if I lost my freedom for a few days,” he told CNN via text message on WeChat – he coughed too much and breathed too badly to speak on the phone.

Fortunately, Li was allowed to leave the police station after an hour.

The Wuhan police did not respond to CNN’s request for comment at the time of publication. The Wuhan City Health Commission declined to comment.

The streets of Wuhan are empty after the outbreak of the corona virus. (AP)

The ophthalmologist helplessly returned to work at the Wuhan Central Hospital. He said: “There was nothing I could do. (Everything) must be in line with the official line.”

On January 10, after unintentionally treating a patient with the Wuhan coronavirus, Li started coughing and developed a fever the next day. He was hospitalized on January 12. In the following days, his condition deteriorated so much that he was admitted to the intensive care unit and oxygenated.

On February 1, he tested positive for coronavirus.

To play down the outbreak

From the start, the Chinese authorities wanted to control information about the outbreak and silence any voices that were different from their narrative, regardless of whether they were telling the truth.

On January 1, the Wuhan police announced that they had “taken legal action” against eight people who had recently “posted and shared online rumors” of pneumonia and “negatively impacted society”.

Police march with masks during a service change on February 3, 2020 in Beijing, China. (Getty)

“The Internet is not a country beyond the law … Any illegal activity, spreading rumors and disrupting social order will be punished by the police with zero tolerance under the law,” said a police statement on Weibo, China’s Twitter – similar platform.

The police announcement was broadcast nationwide on CCTV, China’s state-owned broadcaster, and made it clear how the Chinese government would treat such “rumor dealers”.

For the next two weeks, the Wuhan City Health Commission remained the only source of updates on the outbreak developments. Chinese scientists identified the pathogen as a new corona virus on January 7. No new confirmed cases were reported for about a week. Health officials said there was “no obvious evidence of a person-to-person transmission,” no health care workers were infected, and the outbreak was “avoidable and manageable.”

Health workers in Hong Kong protested coronavirus protocols. (AP)

On January 31, Li wrote in a post about Weibo how he felt during that time: “I was wondering why (the) official announcements still said that there was no person-to-person transmission and that no relatives of the Healthcare were infected. “

Then there was a sudden leap into infection. By January 17, the Wuhan authorities had reported only 41 cases of the virus. By January 20, that number had increased to 198.

The central government took over and on January 20, President Xi Jinping ordered “determined efforts to curb the spread” of the coronavirus and stressed the need for timely release of information – it was the first time that Xi publicly addressed the outbreak.

Hoping to buy face masks, on January 31, 2020, in Manila, Philippines, Filipinos crowded in front of a medical supply store that was searched by the police for allegedly hoarding and exaggerating the masks as public fear of the Chinese Wuhan corona virus increases , (Getty)

Later in the evening, Zhong Nanshan, a government-appointed respiratory expert known for fighting SARS 17 years ago, told CCTV that the new coronavirus was human-to-human.

Three days later, the authorities imposed an unprecedented ban on Wuhan, the economic engine and transportation hub in China’s central heartland – but five million people had already left the city on New Year’s Day.

Now the virus has spread to all regions of the country, including the extreme western border of Xinjiang and the remote region of Tibet.

In an interview with CCTV on January 27, Wuhan Mayor Zhou Xianwang admitted that his government had “not timely” released information about the corona virus.

He said that according to the Chinese Infectious Diseases Act, the local government must first report the outbreak to the national health authorities and then seek approval from the State Council before making an announcement.

“For late disclosure, I hope that everyone can understand that it is an infectious disease and that relevant information has special channels that must be disclosed under the law,” he said.

The corona virus under the microscope. (The Peter Doherty Institute)

In late January, the Wuhan government in China recognized the abuse of the outbreak. Many Internet users thought of the group of eight “rumor dealers” who said that their early warnings could have saved hundreds of lives.

The demand for confirmation of the eight grew – also in the state media. Xi’s request for timely disclosure of information was viewed as the green light for corona virus coverage, and Chinese journalists began to write detailed reports and powerful investigation reports. The Beijing Youth Daily newspaper interviewed Li and the article went viral. The play was censored within a few hours, but the turmoil remained.

An airplane that is gassed to stop the spread of the corona virus. (A current affair)

As public anger increased, the Chinese Supreme Court criticized the Wuhan police on January 28 for punishing the “rumor mongers.”

“It would have been lucky to contain the new corona virus if the public then listened to this ‘rumor’ and took measures such as wearing masks, strict disinfection, and avoiding visiting the wildlife market,” the Supreme Court commented ,

The next day, the Wuhan police forcefully issued a statement stating that the eight people had committed “particularly minor” offenses because of the spread of “unchecked information”. It was said that they were only summoned for an interview and were not detained or fined.

Another “rumor dealer” reported her story in the Chinese press on Saturday.

Xie Linka, an oncologist at Wuhan Union Hospital, told the Chinese media that she received a warning from the police after sending a warning to her colleagues in a WeChat group on the evening of December 30.

Passengers step off the train when they reach the Lo Wu MTR station in Hong Kong. (Getty)

In the message, Xie sent a warning from other doctors about an infectious disease: “Don’t go to the Huanan Seafood Wholesale Market in the near future. It has been found that several people have contracted an unknown pneumonia like SARS. Today our hospital there has me get multiple patients from the market. Please remember to wear masks and air properly. “

Li, who is now recovering in a quarantine station, said he was not sure whether he was one of the eight “rumor dealers”. But he felt relieved after reading the Supreme Court’s comment, which was a sign that the central government was opposed to harsh punishment.

Tens of thousands of comments have been left on Lis Weibo, thanking him for speaking out and wishing him an early discovery.

“Dr. Li, you are a good doctor with a conscience. I hope you stay well and alert,” read one of the top-rated comments.

Others asked what might have been if Li’s warning had been heeded.

“If Wuhan had followed his warning at that time and taken active preventive measures,” wrote another Weibo user, “where we are now a month later could be a completely different picture.”