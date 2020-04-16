Coronavirus: Doctor claims 9.8 million people could be “valuable repayments” if schools reopen

Dr. Oz School called the reopening of schools a “appetizing opportunity” amid the outbreak of the virus, and acknowledged that deaths would increase by two to three percent.

“I only saw one good piece on the list,” says Dr. Oz, in an interview with Fox News. “Opening schools can only cost us two to three percent in terms of mortality.”

The doctor did not explicitly state whether he thought the increase in the death rate would apply directly to school children or the general population.

Download the new Premium Premium app

Share the full story, not just the titles

Download now

According to government statistics on the number of children attending elementary, middle, and high schools in the United States, the three percent mortality rate of all school students in the United States means the death of approximately 1.7 million children.

According to the US Buerau Census, an approximate death rate of 3% of the total population, which is not specific to school children, means 9.9 million Americans die.

Read more

“Losing two to three percent of your life in the process of reopening schools may be a ‘valuable repayment,'” Dr. Oz said.

“I tell you, schools are a very appetizing opportunity,” he said.

“The country needs to start by opening up jobs that don’t ’cause much of a problem’ to the nation,” Dr. Oz told host Shan Haniti about how the United States is doing to restart its economy.

“We need our Mujahideen,” the doctor said. “Let’s start with things that are very important to the nation where we think we can open up without much hassle.”

He continued: “Every life is a lost life, but in order for every child to return to the school where they study safely, they are fed and make the most of their lives, with a theoretical risk. In retrospect, this may be a deal that some people are considering. “

“Recent modeling studies by Covid-19 predict that school closings alone will prevent only two to four percent of deaths,” Lancet said in an article published in the weekly Medical Journal with peer review. Less than other remote social interventions. “