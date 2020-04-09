Coronavirus Documentation: See Florida Hospital Frontline – News – The Palm Beach Post

In the war against the coronavirus, doctors and nurses fight not only against the virus but also because of their own exhaustion. We go inside one Southwest Florida hospital to document these medical heroes who are doing their best to save lives.

“We save all we can”

As COVID-19 spreads in Southwest Florida, so does the courage of nurses, physicians, and staff in the region’s largest health system, Lee Health.

They fight for the lives of loved ones, co-workers and friends. The new coronavirus attacks the respiratory system without warning. It’s like the wind – invisible, far-reaching, uncontrollable. It has been hijacked at our gathering place. Our homes are now nice prisons. But all is not lost.

Nurses carefully take sweep samples at mobile device test sites, explain what happens next, and comfort fears. Doctors hear patients in trivia tents via iPads, minimizing their exposure so they can see more patients. Hospital nurses and physicians are examining more critical patients with a growing perception of symptoms. In addition to all this, the support staff cleans the corridors and supplies the desired fans, hoses and protective equipment.

The battle with COVID intensive care is surprisingly quiet. Only the desirable touches of the respirators sound inside the pressure rooms. Nurses monitor veterinary medications, regulate fluids, and place patients carefully. Outside the rooms, they turn their protective gear outward and get back into battle.

This war continues. More than 15,000 confirmed cases in Florida alone, more than 300 deaths. This week, the United States exceeded 10,000 deaths and exceeded the number of combat deaths from six U.S. wars. Those who suffer need comfort. Too many die and die alone. However, one thing is clear: valuable lifeguards save at their own risk.

How we did this project

There is war going on in the tents, first aid rooms and intensive care units.

Kinfay Moroti, a visual journalist depicting the Iraq war, is now at the forefront of Southwest Florida and documenting doctors, nurses and all those who support them as they send everything they have to an invisible enemy – against a new coronavirus.

He dressed, wore his own N95 mask, and spent several hours at the ICU observing these new soldiers to offer these moments exclusively in the USA TODAY ONLINE. They provide a rare, unrestricted access to the battle of one hospital system in case of odds.

Visual editor Kinfay Moroti is a partner at the Southwest Florida Community Foundation, Fort Myers, Florida. Contact him at 239-476-2080. Email: hi@hopefulimages.com. Facebook: Kinfay Moroti. Instagram: @Kinfay.

