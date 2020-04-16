Coronavirus does not discriminate, but society does – and the results in the United States are deadly

The day about 800 people died of COVID-19 in New York state, Levan Bryant showed up as usual to oversee the night shift collecting garbage from grocery stores and hospitals.

“I’m just grateful to still work and make money, because if we don’t come to work, who’s going to get the hospital trash?” he said, standing outside a sorting warehouse in the Brooklyn neighborhood of New York City.

“Hey, bring your bottle,” he yelled at a truck driver, handing out a spray of bleach, a mask and gloves, while making sure drivers had protection against the coronavirus.

Action Environmental Services, a private sanitation company in New York, has had to lay off some 40 workers since the city was shut down. A 37-year-old Bronx worker died of COVID-19 last week, said Stephen Thompson, president of local workers’ union 108.

“Men are very nervous about doing the work here,” he said. “Collecting hospital waste is pretty bad and they take care of bringing their families home (the virus).”

Health workers empty the bins full of bags of dirty clothes and other garbage in a New York hospital. (Susan Ormiston / CBC)

Coronavirus may appear to be the great equalizer, but emerging models in the United States suggest that the virus is proving more deadly for blacks and Latins than other groups.

Essential workers, many from different low-income neighborhoods in New York and other cities, are more exposed to the threat than people who are unable to stay at home. And the underlying inequalities in access to health care can make them even more susceptible, as COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, is particularly serious for people with basic medical conditions.

“Everyone says this virus doesn’t discriminate, and in a biological sense, it’s true,” said Mark Levine, New York councilor and president of the city’s health committee. “But society discriminates.”

It’s clear, he said, when problems such as crowded housing and unequal access to health care in low-income communities are observed.

“Every group of people who do essential work in this city show very high rates of coronavirus sufferers.”

In the 12 states reporting race and ethnicity data on the outbreak, black residents were 2.4 times more likely to die than COVID-19, according to the APM Research Lab, a public policy research group.

In New York City in particular, more Latin and black residents are dying of disease than white or Asian residents, according to data released by the New York health department, which warns that death statistics are not complete.

“Everyone is petrified,” says Good Friday Paul Oliveri, who was working on the fish market in Queens. “We are doing our best to protect ourselves.” (Susan Ormiston / CBC)

Outside of New York, the disparity appears even greater.

In Louisiana, for example, over 70% of those who died from COVID-19 were black, despite making up only 32% of the population.

“It’s not just about jobs, it’s not just about wages, it’s about health, working conditions and access to health insurance,” said Elise Gould, senior economist at the Economic Policy Institute in Washington, DC .

“Due to growing inequality, more people are vulnerable,” he said. “This is a population that has many medical and cardiovascular comorbidities.”

‘A health disaster’

Dr. Julien Cavanagh took care of a wave of COVID-19 patients at the University Hospital Downstate SUNY in Brooklyn. He sees how existing health problems have endangered the different communities around his hospital.

“If you have less access to treatment, if you are poor and you do not have access to good nutrition, you are more likely to have obesity, diabetes, hypertension, anything that worsens COVID-19,” he said.

“We have seen them year after year (in this hospital) and we see them hit hard in this epidemic.

“This is a health disaster of absolutely biblical proportions.”

Residents of Corona, a neighborhood in Queens, queue to buy fish on Good Friday. (Susan Ormiston / CBC)

Almost unbelievable, at the heart of the epicenter of the New York epidemic is Corona, a neighborhood full of Latins in Queens.

The Queens district was devastated by COVID-19, which killed nearly 2,000 residents. Hospitals like Elmhurst made headlines internationally when they were overwhelmed in the first few weeks of the spread.

In Corona, Roosevelt Avenue winds under an elevated train track. Most of the shops are closed, except for some grocery stores, pharmacies and restaurants that offer takeaway dishes.

The neon sign outside Corona Pizza is still flashing.

Corona has had among the highest coronavirus cases in the city. (Susan Ormiston / CBC)

On Good Friday, last week, outside a fish shop in the neighborhood, people were lined up, spaced a few meters apart, everyone was wearing a mask and most of them with curved shoulders and the worry of curling their faces.

“It’s so scary,” said Carole Lopez, waiting for her fish order.

As a dental assistant in a nearby hospital, she is constantly surrounded by the threat of COVID-19

“You have to do it,” he said to go to work, even if you want to stay home.

“You get there, see your colleagues, you mean” Hi, how’s it going? “But you’re just waiting for someone to say” Something has happened to my family “or you’ve heard someone rated positive.”

His father-in-law died of COVID-19 last week, so Lopez had three days off on mourning leave, but with the funeral homes so overworked, the family is on a two-week waiting list for his funeral.

“It’s really bad out here,” he said, pointing to his neighborhood, Corona, before rejoining the Friday fish line.