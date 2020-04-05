‘Coronavirus Does Not Recognize State Rights’

Fox News anchor, Chris Wallace, pressured Surgeon General Jerome Adams to explain why the administration of President Donald Trump has not submitted a national home stay order to curb the spread of the new corona virus, despite the advice of many health experts.

Wallace interviewed Adams on his weekly Fox News Sunday show that even Dr. Anthony Fauci – director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases who are key figures of Trump’s Coronavirus Task Force – has expressed support for national lockdowns. But Trump insisted that the governor must decide whether to give such an order in their own country or not.

“Dr. Adams, a coronavirus is not a state problem. It does not follow or respect national borders. Dr. Fauci said he believed that there must be a national order to remain at home,” Wallace pointed out. “Is he wrong?” He asked.

Adams noted that “most” people “did the right thing” nationally, saying that “more than 90 percent of the country lives at home.” He said that many people even lived at home in several states that had not yet applied locking. The general surgeon then compares the coronavirus with the opioid epidemic and smoking. He argues that countries generally deal with these problems differently, indicating that more people will die from smoking than coronavirus.

“But Dr. Adams, there is a big difference between opioids and cigarettes, which is something people decide to use or not, and coronaviruses, which people catch,” replied the Fox News anchor. “That is not an individual choice,” he said.

“You know, when President Trump said he was a wartime president, during World War II, FDR [former President Franklin D. Roosevelt] did not say: ‘All right, each state to decide what to do.’ He mobilized the country, “Wallace said.

“Again, why not just stay at home?” He asked. “The corona virus does not recognize state rights. So does the federal analogy really work here?”

Adams responded by saying that the governor “strongly protects their right, and indeed, to be able to decide what is best for their country.” The general surgeon explained that he and scientists and other medical professionals would “do everything we can” to help the governor and the state understand the right thing to do.

As Wallace noted, Fauci said last Thursday that there must be a national lockdown to adequately curb the spread of coronavirus.

“The tension between the ‘federal mandate’ versus the state ‘right’ to do what they want is something I do not want to discuss,” the public health official said in an interview with CNN. “But if you look at what’s happening in this country, I just don’t understand why we don’t do that. We should be.”

President Donald Trump listened as General Surgeon Jerome Adams spoke during a daily briefing about the new corona virus at the White House on March 22 in Washington, D.C.

ERIC BARADAT / AFP / Getty

Most states have implemented a variety of residence at home or residence on the place of order. Schools, restaurants, bars, fitness centers, cinemas and public events have been closed in most countries because residents are urged to stay inside except for important purposes. But some governors are late in issuing such orders, ignoring them until thousands of cases of the corona virus have been confirmed in their states.

Trump repeatedly argued that such a decision must be left to the states. But the White House has put forward strict social distance guidelines, which will now remain in effect until April 30.