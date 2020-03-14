Coronavirus Does Not Stop Real Estate Open Houses

exclusive

You might think that people in the market for buying or selling a home may think twice before making or going to an open house, but we’ve made a bunch of calls and, with some exceptions, it’s still full of steam.

We called a lot of realtors in the Los Angeles / Beverly Hills / Malibu areas

The obvious concern … the people who are milling the houses have no idea about the medical condition of the homeowners, the other look-loos and the realtor. And the owner has no idea which foreigners are touching the surfaces – doorknobs, faucets, kitchen counters, and so on – that could lead to bad results.

The other side of the coin – interest rates are back again and it’s cheaper these days to get a loan, which is great for buyers and sellers.

One large real estate company – WEA – has closed all its open houses and even imposed strict restrictions on appearances. It sent a memo to agents saying in part, “For the health and safety of everyone involved – you are the agent, strangers traveling through your seller’s homes and buyers interacting with other buyers – should They post.The memo recommends that all shows have only one buyer (or family) at a time.But the WEA official advised NO OPEN HOUSES at this time.

Another major realtor told TMZ, he created an open house tomorrow, adding, “Everyone is careful, but does not give up. Hands on sanitary ware, Clorox. No shaking. hands but never stopped working. “

A large realtor from Coldwell Banker told us, “We haven’t seen a drop in the number of people coming to open houses. People haven’t even looked, especially to have less interest … however, we do not shake hands, we put hand sanitizer for everyone to use and a sign that says if you have a fever, cough or any other symptoms of the disease, please do not enter.

Another realtor is showing a home offer tomorrow morning not wanting us to say who, because such a panic can affect the sale.

Bottom line … there seems to be a lot of open houses on Sunday, so if you go be extra careful.