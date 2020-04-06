Coronavirus: Donald Trump claims ‘all People in america are praying for Boris Johnson’

Donald Trump has said that “all Americans are praying” for Boris Johnson after Prime Minister expended the evening in clinic.

Boris Johnson was admitted to the healthcare facility for schedule tests after struggling from Covid-19 checks for 10 times.

The US president was between a number of political figures from across the political spectrum to go on their very best wishes.

Browse Extra: Coronavirus: Boris Johnson spends night time in healthcare facility

At a media briefing, President Trump explained: “I want to express our nation’s well wishes to Key Minister Boris Johnson as he wages his personal, particular combat with the virus.

“All Us residents are praying for him he’s a good friend of mine and a excellent gentleman.”

He added: “As you know he was introduced to the clinic today but I am hopeful and confident that he is going to be good,” the president continued.

Johnson experienced been thanks to conclude his 7 days’ self-isolation on Friday, but remained at the rear of closed doors right after continuing to come to feel unwell.

The US leader also warned his country was approaching a ‘horrific point’ in the outbreak.

Coronavirus fatalities in New York condition climbed to nearly 4,200 as US President Donald Trump claimed his state was “starting to see gentle at the end of the tunnel”.

Authorities said, however, there was a slight glimmer of hope that the unfold of the outbreak was slowing.

New York condition recorded a slight dip in fatalities on Sunday compared to the day right before, but governor Andrew Cuomo advised reporters it was far too shortly to say whether or not the pandemic had achieved its apex and urged New Yorkers to continue being vigilant.

A Downing Road spokesperson explained on Boris Johnson spending the evening in healthcare facility: “On the information of his health practitioner, the Prime Minister has tonight been admitted to medical center for checks.

Read through Far more: Nicola Sturgeon defends her judgment over Dr Catherine Calderwood fiasco

“This is a precautionary action, as the Key Minister proceeds to have persistent signs and symptoms of coronavirus 10 days just after screening good for the virus.

“The Key Minister many thanks NHS workers for all of their amazing difficult do the job and urges the public to continue on to follow the Government’s advice to remain at home, secure the NHS and save lives.”