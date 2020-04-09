Coronavirus: Dr Hilary from GMB warns against fake home testing kits

To view this video, enable JavaScript and consider upgrading to the web

Dr. Hilary Jones, a resident physician in the UK, warned of fake antibody testing kits sold by unpopular companies in a coronavirus pandemic.

The doctor urged recipients not to fall victim to online scams that claim to allow people to test antibodies to see if they had recovered from Covid-19.

No such tests have yet been publicly available.

“There are many companies that immorally sell antibody tests to members of the public who are scared and afraid and would like to have such a test,” said Dr. Hilary.

“The Department of Health and Welfare has no approved tests for home use and the supply of such products is illegal.

“It is very important that you do not fall in love with the marketing practices of some disliked companies. A good antibody test is not available at this time. “

Dr. Hilary Jones is encouraged by the audience not to fall victim to fraud (photo: ITV / REX)

He added: “250 pounds for a test that doesn’t work and is, frankly, dangerous.”

During Wednesday’s show, Dr. Hilary refuted the string of conspiracy theories of the coronavirus, but supported breathing exercises that could help fight the disease.

Since the coronavirus has been blocked, countless “countermeasures” soar online like Chinese whispers, and ultimately, the best step we can take to fight the virus is to wash your hands, social distance and stay at home.

The TV doctor explained that if the virus gets into your eyes, throat or lungs, rinsing will not help.

Dr. Hilary also warned that early exit from the blockade could be “catastrophic”, adding to Piers and Susanna that the nation must take government council seriously.

