[coronavirus-drags-hong-kong-enterprise-outlook-to-report-small,-say-knowledge]

A male walks earlier close to an vacant cafe following the outbreak of the new coronavirus, in Hong Kong, China February 17, 2020. — Reuters pic

HONG KONG, March 5 — Hong Kong’s business enterprise outlook strike a report reduced in February, in accordance to knowledge introduced yesterday, as the coronavirus outbreak included to the economic hub’s troubles next months of political turmoil.

The Buying Managers’ Index (PMI) for the city’s overall economy plunged to its least expensive mark because the gauge began, even worse than the SARS outbreak in 2003 and the world wide fiscal disaster in 2007-2008.

Hong Kong’s economy is reeling from the US-China trade war, professional-democracy protests very last year and now the coronavirus — a triple whammy that has established a predicament Fiscal Secretary Paul Chan described as “exceptionally austere” as he delivered his once-a-year finances last week.

Chan reported the financial state is facing “enormous worries this year”, and predicted a array of .five for each cent expansion to a one.five per cent contraction this year.

The PMI index fell to 33.1, dropping down below the past small in April 2003, according to IHS Markit, whose report added the PMI averaged 39.nine so significantly for the first quarter.

The gauge has been underneath the 50 amount that divides expansion and contraction due to the fact April 2018, nevertheless it had risen in December and January.

Markit surveys all around 400 private-sector providers in Hong Kong across producing, development, wholesale, retail and solutions to crank out the index. The survey responses are gathered in the next fifty percent of just about every thirty day period.

“The most current PMI flashed purple warning lights on the dire non-public-sector disorders throughout Hong Kong in February amid the coronavirus outbreak, with the headline index plunging to an unparalleled level because the survey began in July 1998,” Bernard Aw, principal economist with IHS Markit, mentioned in the report.

“The regular PMI so considerably for the first quarter of 2020 points to a deepening economic downturn, increasing the urgency for policy assistance.”

The figures come just days just after China’s PMI was at 35.seven points in February, effectively underneath the 50-place mark that separates development and contraction each individual month.

This was down from 50 factors in January and the worst level due to the fact China commenced recording the determine in 2005.

It was also nowhere close to anticipations of a smaller contraction, at 45., in accordance to a Bloomberg poll of analysts. — AFP