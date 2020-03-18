Coronavirus drive-as a result of testing starts at BayCare hospitals

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – Vehicles lined up a 50 percent-hour in advance for drive-through COVID-19 tests at many BayCare Health spots on Wednesday morning.

The clinic at the Carillon site was supposed to start at 9 a.m. but begun 15 minutes early owing to the mind-boggling line of autos.

BayCare sufferers who have been instructed by their health care provider to be analyzed for the virus will be equipped to be examined without leaving their cars and trucks. BayCare warns the assistance will be constrained to only these BayCare individuals who meet screening recommendations from the Centers for Disease Command.

“This will enable us to exam far more folks additional effectively and safely and securely,” BayCare’s Main Professional medical Officer Nishant Anand, MD, reported. “As state and federal authorities make much more screening provides available, our ability can raise. BayCare is committed to maximizing what instruments we have to provide our communities and we hope to see this idea expand in the future.”

Patients promptly moved by means of three stations Wednesday early morning though remaining in their motor vehicle. Each affected person, if they experienced not been presently, will be analyzed for schedule respiratory viruses as effectively as COVID-19. BayCare workforce associates wore particular defense gear to guarantee protection for clients, workforce customers, physicians, and the community.

The outcomes of the exams will be communicated to individuals following they are processed by a laboratory, which requires two to 4 times. Good final results will be forwarded to the CDC for confirmation and shared with the Florida Office of Health, for each state law.

BayCare announced Tuesday it would be transforming seven BayCare Urgent Treatment centers throughout West Central Florida into drive-as a result of testing centers. They will be tests from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m seven days a week.

The screening locations are as adopted:

BayCare Urgent Care (Carillon) 900 Carillon Parkway, Suite. 106, St. Petersburg, FL 33716

BayCare Urgent Treatment (New Port Richey) 4821 U.S. Freeway 19, New Port Richey, FL 34652

BayCare Urgent Care (Countryside) 3351 N. McMullen-Booth Street, Clearwater, FL 33761

BayCare Urgent Treatment (Tampa) 3440 W. Dr. MLK Jr. Blvd., Suite 100, Tampa, FL 33607

BayCare Urgent Care (New Tampa) 17512 Dona Michelle Drive, Suite 5, Tampa, FL 33647

BayCare Urgent Care (Bloomingdale) 2442 Bloomingdale Ave., Valrico, FL 33596

BayCare Urgent Treatment (Haines City) 36245 U.S. Freeway 27, Haines Town, FL 33844



BayCare is in addition closing a number of BayCare Laboratory Client Support Facilities to generate the means to staff members the tests internet sites.

People can go on-line to check which BayCare Urgent Care facilities and laboratories continue being open up.

8 On Your Aspect is speaking with a medical professional about the screening web sites at 10:30 a.m. and will have more particulars quickly.

