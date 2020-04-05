Coronavirus drives big sales to cannabis companies, goes beyond wake and bake sets

Certain industries are moving in different directions as the broader US economic sector stagnates in response to the coronavirus crisis. Across the United States during the week of March 16, cannabis pharmacies saw a double-digit jump in sales. There was one company that handled an hour-long line at a Pennsylvania store. On March 16 alone, California sales doubled.

Roybinham, CEO of cannabis market research firm BDS Analytics, said he expects the industry to not only survive the economic storm but also keep growing. His company has not yet revised its forecast that US retail sales will increase 30% to $ 17 billion in 2020. 65% of cannabis consumers consume daily, “Bingham said. “And now you can’t go to the gym or bar and there are people trapped in the house, where about half of all cannabis consumption happens anyway.”

After the initial increase in sales, sales have leveled off, but demand for cannabis is not expected to drop immediately. So far, none of the 22 states with legitimate marijuana pharmacies have ordered closures [though Nevada has shifted to delivery only, and some companies have ordered online before customers arrived] You need to do that]. While most US pharmacies remain open and are often classified as a mandatory service, in Canada, Ontario has ordered pot shops to be removed from the mandatory list and closed by April 3.

The fact that marijuana can continue to be one of the fastest growing sectors of the economy has many implications for the fact that products are no longer just Stoner’s. In recent years, cannabis companies have been busy opening new clinics in mainstream, high-traffic areas. These sleek, spacious and tidy shops look more like Apple stores and places to buy luxury furniture than traditional head shops that appeal more to the type of counterculture. The goal is to educate consumers and tempt people to think of marijuana as a glass of wine or a few beers in many new stores.

“Stoner’s stereotypes aren’t dead, but they’re not the main consumer of cannabis these days,” said Jessica Lukas, vice president of consumer insight at BDS Analytics.

Cannabis 2.0 consumers are older and more female than cannabis lovers many years ago and are appearing in clinics not only because of their growing but also health and wellness needs. “Good night’s sleep and pain relief are the biggest drivers of people coming to our store,” said Jennifer, Chief Strategy Officer of Green Thumb Industries, which runs Rise clinics in seven states. Dooly said.

Even the High Times, which has long documented Stoner’s lifestyle, and even the catchphrases of Magazines of High Society, are becoming mainstream. High Times CEO Stormy Simon said he will open two “clean and attractive” clinics later this year in Las Vegas and Los Angeles. They feature legacy High Times souvenirs, but also welcome those who “extend their arms” and have little in common with old school stoners.

Like other pharmacy companies, the High Times attracts new consumers with the help of new types of cannabis products. While straight marijuana or flowers are still core products, the fastest growing category is edible and other smokeless options. From gummy and chocolate to tincture, breath spray and bath salt. Instead of promoting THC levels or “terpene profiles”, these products are either targeted to specific consumer segments or packaged to meet specific needs. For example, tinctures from the Green Thumb ’s Feel Collection are like buying at a beauty salon. Packed in elegant purple, blue and green glass bottles, this product is intended for middle-aged women [“Blending cannabis extract with natural ingredients makes every day a bit more attractive”] . Each product promises the desired effect of comfort, dreamy, vibrant, relaxed, healed, etc.

There is also cannabis in the form of capsules packaged in bottles of well-known prescription drugs. “We’re not going to ask Grandma to turn our joints, so we focus on a friendly and comfortable form for people,” said Greg Butler, Chief Sales Officer of Cresco, which sells Remedi Cannabis Capsules. Says The brand has also focused on appealing to those who are concerned that weeds may fall off the sofa and malfunction [aka “sofa lock”], but there may be fewer issues during coronavirus lockdown Maybe. “Our Beebo brand has a much more subtle and low THC level. We call it social dose. It’s okay to have fun,” said Greenley’s Dooley.

But perhaps no consumer is as attractive to a cannabis company as a senior. Not only are they likely to have medical conditions that cannabis can cope with, but they are also the most free spending of all users. According to the cannabis software platform and marketplace Ease, baby boomers spend on average nearly 30% in clinics than millennials. However, because marijuana’s continued illegal status at the federal level limits its use of television and digital advertising, it is difficult to access these consumers, as well as other segments of the population. As a result, many companies are selling directly to the senior community.

Earlier this month, True Reeves, which operates 45 clinics in Florida, hosted a “Silver Tour” in a large retirement community in Tamarack, Florida. member. “When I started this, they said,” We don’t want these shows. Our people weren’t interested in marijuana. ” Marijuana activist Robert Platzhorn, who organizes and organizes these events for Tolleeve, said. “Now it’s a matter of reaching every senior community we want to be.”

