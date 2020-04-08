Coronavirus drone display: Daytona police show planes with loudspeaker, heat detector | VIDEO – News – The Palm Beach Post

The drone runs for $ 26,000 and is equipped with a digital camera and a device capable of taking human temperature from afar.

The drone will soon check on visitors to the Daytona Beach Police Department to see if they have a fever as efforts continue to fight COVID-19, officials said Tuesday.

Others fly around the city observing groups and warning them of the coronavirus.

The fever-checking drone, purchased with seized drug money for $ 26,000, is equipped with a digital camera and heat detection device, FLIR (Forward Looking Infrared). The plane will be placed in the lobby of the police department for the time being, the police chief said. Tim Ehrenkaufer, who heads the department’s unmanned aerial system.

A drone equipped with a FLIR device can read human temperatures from 300 to 400 feet, says police spokesman Messod Bendayan.

Using color tones, a drone equipped with FLIR can pick up hot people in the crowd, the sergeant said.

“If I approximated a group of people and someone there was … everyone had 98.6 degrees or any new normal is 97 and someone has 102 fever, he would be red among orange people,” Ehrenfauker said.

It would warn police and first aiders to make sure they take extra precautions and have the extra tools they need to deal with the situation, the sergeant said.

The drone also has the ability to drop drugs, gloves, or a cell phone in a hostage situation – places that police can’t easily or safely reach, officials help.

A Florida woman delivers a baby outside her home using a fire service

The heat-detecting drone is one of two types of Daytona police that help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

The department also has two Mavic 2 Enterprise model lanes that leave the office. Both are valued at $ 3,000 and are on loan from DJI Enterprise, a Chinese-based drone manufacturer based in California. The equipment contract is in line with the manufacturer’s U.S. disaster relief program, Bendayan said.

The Florida Supreme Court will cancel the jury trials by the end of May

The drones have a speaker, a floodlight, an indicator light and a battery, Ehrenkaufer said. They are used to notify people who may be in violation of President Ron DeSantis’ “Safer at Home Ordinance,” Ehrenkaufer said.

With more than 30 missions flying over closed parks and city properties over the past weekend, police have found that people have followed drone notices, Ehrenkaufer said.

“We’ll fly over them and make an announcement. They look at the drone, shocked for a second that they hear someone talking about the air to them, they rip in front of it, leave the property and all things are good, ”Ehrenkaufer said. “(Police have seen) not only compliance, but also no one seems upset about it.”

After the coronavirus, the drone program is a key tool, Ehrenkaufer said.

“I think it’s really important right now because we’re starting to face situations where we can only do so much without having to face people who may or may not have the virus,” the sergeant said. “I think it’s very important for police security.”