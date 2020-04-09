Coronavirus drugs: scientists weigh what we know and what we don’t

Hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine have been at the center of discussions over the past few weeks over the need to use drugs to treat COVID-19. Neither product has strong evidence to support its use for this purpose. Small studies reported to date have had serious flaws or have failed to demonstrate efficacy.

Nevertheless, the president does not seem to stop pushing them, claiming that there is nothing to lose the patient. As physicians, bioethicists and drug law experts, we have a responsibility to draw attention here. As civil servants and scientists rush to innovate, do not overlook the important role of strong regulatory protection in supporting the ability to really unravel effective drugs against COVID-19. Weaker involvement in science and evidence during this crisis would be “better” than the disease.

FDA Emergency Use Permit

There are no drugs approved by the Food and Drug Administration to treat COVID-19, and no products have strong data supporting their use for this disease. Nevertheless, the FDA issued an emergency use permit [EUA] on March 28 for certain hydroxychloroquine sulfate and chloroquine phosphate products donated to strategic national stockpiles from various pharmaceutical companies. The EUA is awarded exclusively to the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority [BARDA] and will be able to use these stockpile drugs in local public health for unapproved use in the treatment of hospitalized COVID-19 patients who cannot participate in clinical trials. Authorized for distribution to authorities.

The EUA is not the same as the FDA’s traditional marketing approval. To be approved under normal rules, a drug must show that it is safe and effective for its intended use. In contrast, the EUA is granted in the face of a public health emergency based solely on the decision that a product may be effective and its potential benefits outweigh the potential risks. Temporary approval. The EUA was only supported by “limited in vitro and case clinical data in a series of cases”. No conflicting data or significant security concerns have been identified. Overall, there is even more confusion about the promises and uncertainties of these drugs.

Off label use

EUA is not the only way that COVID-19 patients can access hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine. Physicians are generally free to prescribe approved drugs for unapproved uses as part of their authority to perform medical practices. This is called “off-label use.” Some hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine products are FDA approved for malaria, lupus, and rheumatoid arthritis and are therefore eligible for off-label use of COVID-19.

Following President Trump’s comment that these drugs could be a potential “game changer”, attention and prescriptions have soared despite expert attention. Some physicians stock drugs for personal use, and some hospitals use hydroxychloroquine as the standard treatment for COVID-19. Efforts have been made to protect the supply to patients in need of drugs for proven indications, but it has been said that some of these patients may have to go without them I have.

Due to the small number of clinical studies and the lack of randomized or carefully matched controls, it is too early to say whether a chloroquine product is effective for COVID-19. Some hospitals have completely stopped using them due to serious side effects.

There is a great need for rigorously conducted clinical trials on these products and their possible effectiveness in combating COVID-19. However, if a physician continues to take off-label prescriptions without considering proper testing, anecdotes, not evidence, will be left.

Expand access to new drugs

There are other drugs that may fight COVID-19, but there are no off-label prescriptions as their use has not yet been approved. These drugs are currently being investigated in clinical trials in the United States and around the world. For critically ill patients, the FDA has a route called “expanded access” [sometimes called “caring use”] that allows you to administer unapproved drugs if you cannot enroll in a clinical trial Can be used for treatment. This eligibility limitation ensures that patients cannot gain access by opt-out of trials designed to create the necessary evidence to confidently evaluate the safety and efficacy of the product It is important to

Pharmaceutical company Gilead has emphasized this approach with the antiviral drug Lemdecivir in clinical trials. The company states that participation in clinical trials will be the primary mode of patient access, despite launching an extended access program through a broader channel.

Focus on science

Because patients are in great need of treatment, collecting data in real time requires pragmatism. It is the approach adopted by the World Health Organization in a megatrial of four potential treatments for COVID-19, including remdecivir and chloroquine products, with participation in more than 70 countries. The study, dubbed SOLIDARITY, is designed to minimize the burden on physicians and patients while allowing the random assignment and collection of systematic anonymous data.

We simply have to stop speculating what works for patients fighting COVID-19. Today and tomorrow’s patients need the commitment of politicians, policy makers, businesses and doctors to prioritize scientists and rigorous research. Off label use and extended access may be a reasonable option for patients in the absence of available clinical trials, but registration should be prioritized where possible.

The FDA is eager to help accelerate clinical trials and accelerate data collection. However, its regulatory standards must not be short-circuited, and its flexibility must be used with caution. Federal policy in this area should be driven by scientific expertise, not false hope, intuition or short-sighted political demands.

About the author: Christopher Robertson is a law professor at the University of Arizona. Alison Bateman-House is a research associate professor of medical ethics at Langone Medical Center at New York University. Holly Fernandez Lynch is an assistant professor of medical ethics at the University of Pennsylvania. Keith Joiner is a professor of medicine, economics and health promotion science at the University of Arizona.

This article was republished from a conversation under a Creative Commons license. [Get facts about the coronavirus and the latest research. Sign up for TheConversation newsletter.]

