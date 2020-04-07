Coronavirus: Eagles Owner Gives Million Dollar Dollar to Battle for COVID-19 – News – The Palm Beach Post

The gift, announced Tuesday, will benefit a research program testing front-line healthcare workers for potential immunity to COVID-19.

Philadelphia Eagles owner and part-time Palm Beach resident Jeffrey Lurie is giving a million dollars to Penn Medicine to set up the COVID-19 Immunology Defense Fund.

The gift, announced Tuesday, will support a new research program to test front-line healthcare workers for potential immunity to COVID-19, the Eagles organization said in a statement.

RELATED: Coronavirus Florida: The virus claims another Palm Beach resident.

The donation will lay the groundwork for the world’s leading experts to fight a new coronavirus pandemic, Eagles PR manager Anthony Bonagura said.

CONNECTIONS: Super Bowl team owners call home on the island.

It also provides flexibility for researchers at Penn Medicine to develop real-time research protocols to combat the disease.

Penn Medicine is a clinical and research unit at the University of Pennsylvania.

“We are in the midst of a humanitarian crisis that is affecting us all in so many ways,” Lurie said. “Every day brings new stories of heartbreaking tragedy, inspiring courage and desirable innovation. We can and will get through this, but only if we work together will we care about each other and focus our attention and resources on sustainable strategies. “

The contribution provides an opportunity for Penn executives to address critical needs as the pandemic unfolds. Priorities range from the development of rapid diagnostic testing to the discovery of antiviral drugs to the development of potential vaccines.

“We have reached a critical point in our fight against COVID-19, where antibody testing is absolutely essential both to protect our front-line workers in the short term and to develop treatments and vaccines that save lives and help fight the virus,” Lurie said.

Penn, set up with the country’s largest single-facility immunology community, has conjured up a series of immune-based therapies approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration over the past three years, Bonagura said.

“During a national crisis, this is the kind of exceptional partnership that can open doors and find new ways to meet the profound challenges we face,” said Amy Gutmann, President of the University of Pennsylvania.

J. Larry Jameson, vice president of health systems at the University of Pennsylvania and dean of the Perelman School of Medicine, said Penn Medicine has decades of experience in the immune system’s response to disease.

“This gift will help more than 200 Penn experts who have leveraged the immune system to develop groundbreaking approaches to treating cancer, autoimmune diseases, HIV / AIDS and other infectious diseases to focus their collective expertise on the fight against COVID-19,” Jameson said.