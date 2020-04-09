Coronavirus Economy: How a Gorgeous Travel Concierge to the Silicon Valley Elite Adapted to a Pandemic Life

Subscribe to Fortune’s Outbreak newsletter to compile daily articles about the coronavirus and its impact on global business.

The high season of the travel industry should have been there soon.

Gwen Books has run his own boutique luxury company in Atherton, California for the past 18 years. “My office is open to my garden,” Books says about working from home. “It’s an exciting and comfortable environment.”

To accommodate the “wealthy” [and “young tech giants”, real estate tycoons, fashion designers, and a few film actors] in Silicon Valley, agencies offer highly customized vacations and travel. “They are leaving us to design and implement their frequent travel around the world,” Books says.

Books that have been praised by Modern Luxury Silicon Valley in 2015 as “Dream Vacation Agents” by the Hollywood Reporter and in “Best Lifestyle Concierge” in 2019 will function strictly by referral. “Our website cannot win new clients,” she explains. “It is our client’s sole purpose to read about some of the places, hotels and travel experiences we offer. Each trip is bespoke. We do not offer” canned “trips. In most cases, I am staying at all the hotel accommodations mentioned in the blog posts and clients believe that I know the best accommodations for their escape. “

Fortune talked to Books about the new series of Coronavirus Economy and asked how COVID-19 affected her business and her future plans, and she sent this news emotionally and economically. I understood how it was handled. The following Q & A has been edited briefly for clarity.

Gwen Books founded the Travel and Lifestyle business in 2004.

Fortune: What is your business usually like at this time? What did a typical day or week look like before this happened?

Books: Hotel, flight, spring break, summer planning, itinerary planning and booking floods. Canceled all spring vacation trips to desert Mexico, Greece and Amangiri. Summer is still pending.

When did you notice that the outbreak of COVID-19 affected your business? What about so far?

I left the United States on January 31 for Jordan and Egypt for a two-week business trip. Virus news in China was widespread at the time. I did not feel any danger on the trip. When I returned, we went through all the next itineraries and advised the client of cancellation options. The hotel has flexible windows in most cases, such as a 24-hour cancellation [window]. Hotel du Cap has a 30-day window. Since then, the cancellation window has changed. I haven’t canceled my two week stay in late June yet.

He advised clients to reschedule and wait, rather than cancel the trip. Airlines rarely, if ever, refund. If you wait and the airline cancels your flight, you must provide a refund, not a credit. We canceled a wonderful trip to Greece when Stanford University brought their children home. Awaiting cancellation of airfare, full refund. The hotel has accepted the cancellation and the tour team in Athens has refunded the non-refundable tour deposit. Refunds were made as needed. Italy took a long time to refund the tour service, but expects the [local] company to refund it in full.

And we canceled Wimbledon for the young executive and his family who had a center court ticket at Debenture’s seat. Some clients have rescheduled an important trip to next year. But we are happy that they are still keen on travel!

After all this, what do you think the travel industry needs to recover? And how much time do you think you need?

I think the landscape of travel will change in many ways and become a new business model. The agent works from home. Large travel agencies may close offices to reduce overhead. They know that the new system works. Most companies have independent contractors, while others have access to the system. I know many agents who have been deceived.

Time and trust: Family and elderly travelers may be reluctant to head to a busy city. Some people who fly commercials decide to fly personally. In the United States, travelers need to find reliable sources for accurate information. Our government does not provide reliable information.

Cruise ships: Travelers think twice, if not three, of being trapped in a ship. Visible horror stories dominate the news. The cruise industry needs to improve its refund policy. I have stated in some private social media posts that cruise ships are not particularly generous with cancellation policies.

Airlines may be willing to change the fee structure, but they need an agency now. They are very strict on commissions. They will need the industry more than ever.

Some hotels, such as the Dorchester brand, pay employees. Will get up faster than other hotels. Beaumont in London is still paying its staff.

Apart from business, how have you dealt with emotions and mentals every day in this turbulent era?

Since I work in the home office, my routine has not changed. We have the equipment you need to be 100% functional. You’re not sitting at the kitchen table with ergonomic uncomfortable chairs.

Works best with structure. You may sleep later and read more travel magazines in the morning. I am in the office more than 5 hours every day. He writes blog posts, pours into heaps of travel magazines for inspiration, registers for travel meetings since September, and watches webinars on financial strategies. I took a travel diary webinar.

I consider this a mixed blessing. We cancel some trips but book a December festival in 2021 and coordinate important South African safaris for 12 friends.

I have exercise equipment at home because I can’t go to the gym and am walking with friends 6 feet away. She is an editor of high-end magazines and brainstorms stories. I feel that it has given me time to be more active in my business and give me time to think creatively. As I traveled, I found my head away from everyday business noise, and this less structured time offered the same benefits.

Our clients are grateful for maintaining their refunds and cancellation ratings. We have a strong and dedicated customer base, and they value our active approach. It stimulated concrete loyalty. I received a wonderful thank you note. “Client love” is a way to express it on social media.

Am I a little crazy? Yes! I love traveling and the moment I can leave, I get out of the door. Some of our young tech executives booked Amangiri this week, but of course they were cancelled. Amangiri has a new glamping tent area, Camp Sarika. Camp Sarika will open on April 30.

Fortune Coronavirus Coverage:

-This renowned economist doesn’t think we’re heading for another great depression

—South Korea has the most comprehensive coronavirus data. What I have learned so far

-Ten questions and answers about the coronavirus pandemic 2020 election

—Six steps to sustainably flatten the coronavirus curve

—How hackers use the coronavirus—and how to protect yourself

-Hong Kong launches surveillance to track suspected coronavirus cases

-Listen to Leadership Next, examine the evolving role of the CEO on a Fortune podcast

—Screening: Competition to create coronavirus antivirals and vaccines has begun

Subscribe to Fortune’s Outbreak newsletter to compile daily articles about the coronavirus and its impact on global business.

. [TagsToTranslate] Coronavirus