Coronavirus Economy: How Master Dog Trainers to Influential Londoners Treat Business During a Pandemic

Sunny spring skies, warm weather, fields of daffodils and bluebells make James Haar take London’s finest dogs to the countryside for other years to have an ideal day. Will see. He is eventually known as the London Elite Dog Man.

A series of personal crises led him to reassess his corporate life at a major UK retailer, retrain as a master trainer in the UK Dog Trainer Guild, and ultimately to establish his exclusive dog daycare. Made a connected lifestyle change “Dog and Kiss”, 2009. “I was able to dress in nine dogs, work from home, and bring as many dogs to my life as I could,” he says.

Dogs and Kisses have grown into a monthly membership club over the last 11 years. Famous for its multi-month waiting list of dogs trying to join a strong CEO, head of a financial institution, and a close friend of a celebrity. And all live in London’s wealthiest Kensington and the Royal District of Chelsea.

Members of dogs and kisses usually run in the countryside in the morning, chase after rabbits, unwind in the hydrotherapy pool and garden sunbeds, or unwind in the charming country kitchen before returning home. We will pick you up by car. . However, this spring changed everything in the UK’s pet care industry and businesses such as dogs and kisses, as human best friends entered their second month under the blockade of the coronavirus.

Fortune talked to Hearle about the new series “Coronavirus Economy” and asked how COVID-19 affected his business, his finances, his personal life, and his future outlook. . The following Q & A has been briefly edited for clarity.

Fortune: What was your normal life with you and a dog and a kiss before the March blockade?

Hearle: I have nine dogs outside my home. There are dogs in the house. One of my staff lives with me and she has three dogs. Usually, I have up to 7 staff members working together every day. Everyone loves dogs. We serve CEOs, heads of financial institutions, actors and pop stars. Others send us dogs that don’t necessarily work. They have nannies for their children and housekeepers, but their dogs want to have a great day. A place to serve elite yet diverse customers.

Prior to lockdown, most of my time was spent communicating with clients. I was also in charge of day care and boarding, staff rosters, dog schedules in administration, reservations and transfers. I also intend to exercise some of our members personally. Then I also take personal time to work out the two horses. On average, I worked about 16 hours. Homes with staff, dogs and nursery members. I have always been very busy here since I woke up, so there were no regular holidays like Christmas or Easter. I didn’t even have time to wake up with a nice coffee and relax.

How did your life change when the pandemic struck?

At first I didn’t notice much difference. We followed the guidelines of taking social distance measures, wearing gloves and going to each house to pick up the disinfectant in the car and clean the dog’s bed daily. When Boris Johnson announced the UK lockdown and closed down all non-essential businesses, many clients contacted us a few minutes after the speech ended, panicked, letting them leave London. No service is required at this time because I declared it. I had fewer reservations and had to close the door immediately for day care. This is the first time I have had to do this. I was absolutely petrified. We managed to convince the owners of the three dogs to take them to the country forever. They originally intended to take them on private jets and take them to other countries.

We live quite close, and our margins aren’t very high. Our rent is astronomical and overhead above us. I tried to get as many staff as I could, but I couldn’t. As soon as the staff announced an assistance package for full support so that the government could continue to receive payments, I fully supported them. So I found myself to be more busy with this lockdown than ever before. Between my rest of the staff and me, we are currently working with 7 people. I do all the manual work, take care of the dogs, maintain our hygiene standards and manage our business. And, after all, I have personally taken care of the two horses we now have.

You have a high end client base and a monthly pricing model. Did it help cash flow?

It was a mixed bag of people, their response to the crisis. Many people, even those who run cash-rich businesses, are particularly uncertain how long this pandemic and lockdown will last, and are really scared to cling to money. We pay a monthly fee, which, of course, guarantees that you will not incur charges in the absence of service. We were planning to credit unused days or assign them to boarding so that day care could be resumed.

These charges are important to your cash flow in order to survive and be operational at the end of this period. Some clients, including the head of a fairly well-known fashion company, threatened to completely reduce dog membership if the monthly model lasted. Others who fled to another house in the countryside urge me to pay a monthly fee.

James Hahl founded dog-only daycare, dog and kiss, in 2009. James Haar

How do you personally stop the pandemic?

I’m so stressed every day and only sleep for about 4 hours every night, so I’m trying to figure out what invoice I’m trying to allocate to the small amount of money that comes in. I am sending text messages to the staff who come back every day and worry if they have a job when they come back. Of course I will keep saying. I am worried because of all the uncertainties.

Previously, my time was spent managing business, spending about 4-5 hours with dogs, but now literally every day and night. But this strange situation really reminded me of the heart of the business as well. I see life from a different perspective. Taking a walk on every dog ​​on your own is refreshing. I have noticed some business problems, such as very high phone bills and astronomical waste of cleaning products. This is an opportunity to get a clear focus, identify unnecessary costs and save money.

I’m accepting it and trying to get the most out of it because this is probably the only time this happens in my life. But social distance is a really difficult part. I keep a dog and work at home while breathing. I have a dog. The staff are also on duty all day long, and my friends hate fifteen dogs messing around during a visit. So I visited my friends a few times a week to relax. But now that I am quiet, I am learning to relax in my own home.

Since the pandemic epidemic, I even thought about returning to corporate work in retail. But I always wanted a lot of dogs. Now that I have nine of my dogs, I can’t get out of this business. In terms of cost, returning to corporate work is unsustainable and animals cannot be eliminated. This job does not make you rich. It’s a lifestyle choice rather than a career.

What do you think it means for businesses like you when this is done?

Many companies with large offices fear that they have learned to save money because their employees have proven to be productive at home. I am worried that I will be able to manage to return to life after locking down, but the increase in working from home will disrupt day care services. But, conversely, many people who aren’t with dogs every day will find that they’re bouncing on the wall, having all the lockdown limits, and spending a lot of their time.

The majority of my clients reassured me that they would come back as soon as everything was back to normal. Their dogs are boring and restless because there is no place for them to run or exercise. Some clients, such as those who own large hotels and restaurants, may be affected worse than most clients. Some of my real-life clients are reducing their salaries to zero to save their business, and recovery may take longer. I’ll be back when I can.

I wasn’t interested in multiple branches or franchises because the standards I offer are difficult to duplicate without personal touch. Therefore, I am thinking of pivoting the business back to core skills as a master dog trainer, centered around boarding. That’s what made us special when we started, and it’s almost lost. That requires a fair amount of marketing effort, but at the moment there aren’t enough funds in the bank to seriously plan the pivot. But as a business, we probably can’t survive past mid-June unless I can carry more dogs right now.

