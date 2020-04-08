Coronavirus Economy: How My Work as a Sommelier Has Been Changed by a Pandemic

Subscribe to the Fortune ’s Outbreak newsletter to publish daily articles on the outbreak of coronavirus and its impact on global business.

In a career spanning over 20 years, Belinda Chang has become a wine expert and sommelier in the hospitality industry.

James Beard Award winners will be based in Chicago for an intimate wine and food pair dinner for private clients, as well as the industry’s hottest events such as the annual Pool Party at the Aspen Food and Wine Classic. Some are planning.

However, wine and culinary professionals will need to postpone many careers as rallies and events of almost all sizes will be canceled nationwide in the near future.

Fortune has introduced a new series, Coronavirus, to understand how the outbreak of COVID-19 affected her employment situation and her future plans, and how she has treated this news. I talked to Chang about Economy. Emotionally and financially.

Fortune: What was your regular schedule before the outbreak of coronavirus?

Chang: Shortly before the outbreak was declared a pandemic, I was celebrating my second formal business as a bootstrap female entrepreneur, and a one-woman show in my first business. I was trapped and trapped in a portfolio of dream global clients who had hired me to create and execute dream experiences using elements of luxury cuisine, wine, beauty and travel. I was busy, traveling everywhere and working 24/7 in January and February. And I was so excited that I was able to actually pay for myself for the first time in over two years since I started my business.

When did you notice that the outbreak of COVID-19 disrupted your business?

I traveled to Toronto on March 6 and drank a few journalists and rosekaba, and started with some Bokerone [marinated white anchovies] and baccarao], “Do you have a quick call time?” Email and text from several clients. I went outside and called. [It was raining and cold that day to make matters worse.] The first call was to cancel a global investor event in June and request a refund immediately. And there was a second. And one third. And fourth. I returned to the meeting and almost threw.

What is your reaction to the closures of New York, California, Illinois, etc., and how do they affect the entire bar and restaurant industry?

I fully support the governor and mayor who have opted to do so and hope to do so sooner. Is life or death a choice? It is clear that the sooner our entire country is evacuated to the right place, the more people will live. Everything needs to be done to flatten the curve and keep the suction cup flat. And, of course, this crushes all my friends who work and own bars and restaurants.

I work in restaurants and bars every day for 25 years and we work in one of the harshest industries in every way. They have the lowest levels of worker protection and well-being, often below living wages. We spend the toughest hours on physically demanding tasks, and these small, independent companies operate with minimal margins. A $ 500 wine on my wine list cost $ 450 at the auction. Sold and offered without any manual labor, rent, glassware and all other costs.

The majority of the 7 million laid-off restaurants and hospitality workers receive salaries to pay, and ask families for help. All this is catastrophic. If the government does not cover and support small, independently owned restaurants, you will only choose corporate fast food and national chain restaurants for dinner.

What can consumers do to support restaurant industry workers?

It’s an embarrassed landscape that individual restaurants’ GoFundMe pages, new and old end hanger organizations, and foundations like the James Beard Foundation are now demanding your dollars. Every day, you receive dozens of emails asking for donations to these organizations. These are all worthwhile causes, but it will take some time for the money to reach the final recipient. I want to encourage people to pay rent to avoid evictions and put them in the pockets of those who need to help now to buy food and supply them directly to their families.

During Jackie and Dani’s Virtual Happy Hour, fired bartenders put cash chips in their pockets, shaking and stirring drinks with a webcam every night. My virtual branch does the same for my favorite sommelier who has no way to make a living. Punch Magazine hosts bartenders every day on Instagram Live. This is all instant and wonderful. But we have more people. Here’s a great idea because so many companies are hosting virtual events for employees at the end of the day. Invite your favorite absentee bartenders, sommeliers, chefs and more to do what you always do, for you, and virtually, to them, cooking, wine buying tips, cooking tips, tips Provide, demonstrate, connect, comfort, and share your work?

Apart from business, how have you dealt emotionally and mentally in this turbulent day?

After emptying my bank account and answering so many calls from fired friends and newly unemployed and unemployed friends, I was bedridden for a few weeks and really wanted to lock me in a cocoon.

But what prevented me from doing it was the voice in my head that told me to do something, anything I could help immediately. Take full advantage of my experiences and connections. I say it’s best to make the experience and get it cared so that it feels like the most important person in the room. So, I did it virtually and created an experience designed to meet the needs of people to connect and be comfortable right now. It raises money to help my friends. Everything I can do now to create and host virtual branches and help others remains sane.

What words would you tell your colleagues in the industry who are currently struggling and fear they will be able to resume or find work in the coming weeks and months?

Before it gets easier, it will get tougher, and we must overcome together.

