Coronavirus Economy: Investor Launches New Podcast Just Before It Occurs

Hitha Palepu describes himself as a “perfect multi-hyphenate”, juggling his role as an entrepreneur, investor, writer, and speaker.

Her profession chief is the CEO of an early life sciences company, Roshan Pharmaceuticals. As a partner of Adama Ventures, Palape has invested in startups primarily founded by women, such as luxury apparel maker M.M.LaFleur and the online community Girls Night Inn.

However, some readers may be best acquainted with Palepu from her popular weekly newsletter, and she expanded her brand with the launch of a podcast, which happened to be at COVID-19’s. It debuted just a few weeks before the shutdown to contain the spread.

Fortune talked with Paleb about the new series, the Coronavirus Economy, asking how the outbreak affected her thinking about her work and future, and she found this news emotionally and economically. I understand how you have been dealing with it.

Hitha Palepu is based in New York. MollySmith Photography

We have the popular newsletter # 5 SmartReads and have released the latest podcast, 1 Smart Thing. What inspired you to launch these products? What do you want your readers and listeners to take away from them?

I started # 5 SmartThings with a very selfish motive. So I was able to discuss the news that I thought was important with others. I launched it on Instagram Stories, but initially it had no engagement. A few weeks after posting, I saw people start swiping up and reading articles, and a month or two before they started replying and sharing articles with their community. I launched a newsletter as a way to share my weekly readings at once and other things I love [items I loved, books I read, and updates on my own life]. Response and growth exceeded my initial expectations. It was to geek news with other clever women.

# 5 Before I started SmartReads, I actually had the idea of ​​a podcast first. The original concept was different and much more ambitious, but Farnoosh Torabi and Molly Beck [founder of my portfolio company Messy.fm] helped improve the format and positioning of one Smart Thing. It was I am incredibly grateful for their wisdom and feedback, and the reaction to the show was incredible.

My goal in both newsletters and podcasts is to help people get smarter and faster. Our time is limited and we have countless options for which media and content to consume. I’m not a journalist, but I’m curious, trying to scroll and share stories and perspectives that don’t spread on Twitter, Kiron on the news channel, or the top page of the newspaper. My hope is that you feel more information and develop your own opinion after reading my smart readings or listening to episodes. And welcome to join the conversation.

You are also an active angel investor. What are you looking for when deciding whether to invest in a new company? What advice do you have for aspiring entrepreneurs when starting a company?

There is a typical one I’m looking for. Has the company established product market compatibility? Growth rate to date; how they earn income; reasons for salary increases. Also, the founders have their own standards. What were the company’s early challenges and how did they overcome them? And how they take care of themselves and their team. The path to cash flow management and profitability is really important to me. A question I often ask is, “If this was the last round you ever raised, how do you manage it?”

I would like to invest in a founder or company that has a long-term vision that goes beyond big exits and listings. I want to know how business affects people, both now and in the future. The most satisfying answer is not necessarily what the founder says, but how it feels when you respond. A little tedious, but I trust my intuition and number equally and don’t invest unless I’m used to both.

What else do you usually do Become If you haven’t had a pandemic, are you working at this time?

The company that runs with his father will have completed its funding round and will implement a commercial strategic plan. I’m secretly talking to my portfolio company about profitability and growth plans. I’ve also wrapped up some big speaking engagements [South by Southwest, JPMA’s Best in Baby Show] and are preparing some for the future.

To be honest, you’ll be sleep-deprived, eat badly, and don’t spend enough time with your kids.

When did you find out that COVID-19 affects your work?

It had no effect on me until South by Southwest was officially canceled. Shortly thereafter, I had an interview with the team and volunteered to review the cash I had and give up my salary to minimize burns and maximize cash flow. We have also revamped our funding strategy. It spends most of my work doing.

I had to warn some founders that we are not willing to invest in the near future, but are actively discussing that they will be willing to participate as advisors. I also kept a run list of requests from my portfolio company in my own Evernote document and tried to coordinate referrals and mention one of the current promotions whenever possible.

# 5 The article that consumed and curated my news for SmartReads has definitely changed. COVID information is overwhelming, but I was looking for a one-off story focused on showing the effects of a pandemic in a population we didn’t hear. We spent more than expected finding shared non-COVID stories to balance our day’s choices. My time is now focused on my company and my kids, so I knew the podcast would be more sporadic than I expected. We’re starting to find rhythm with homeschooling and changing nap schedules, and since the boys get used to long stretches after going to bed, I’d love to get on a new recording rhythm soon.

Is this new normal affecting your podcast work? What impact did it have on your investment portfolio?

of course. Podcast is pending. In terms of investment, the founder pivots around this time, so we have made more brainstorming calls with the founder. Some are seeing sales spikes and are talking about customer retention and community building. For others, I help to keep my budget updated and advise on making helpful referrals. During this time, all of my founders have demonstrated such strong leadership and sound judgment. I’m really proud of them all.

Palape also runs the blog “Hita On the Go” and is committed to helping women live their best lives. MollySmith Photography

What are your short and long term plans?

My short term plan is to keep doing everything-my company, my content, my portfolio-and to be clearer and more solid from this COVID period. And to survive my older son’s homeschooling!

My long-term plan is more ambitious. I am confident that the goal of my life sciences company will ultimately be to discontinue or license key products at the time of commercialization, which will be possible. On the investment side, I would like to launch my own VC fund so that more founders and companies can grow and scale. Much of the content I’ve created so far, such as newsletters and podcasts, IGTV and Lives, and speaking engagements, basically hosted The View as my personal audition.

In the long run, I see myself at that table, sharing my thoughts on hot topics, political views, and asking leaders tough questions.

How do you personally struggle with all this?

I have a good day and a difficult day. After all, I am with my family. We are safe, healthy and have everything we need. That’s something most people can’t say today.

But if you always say you’re fine, you’ll lie. Random tears, loud voices, and difficulty in accurately expressing your feelings.

But I am slowly discovering new rhythms in our days, this time trying to taste with both my son and my parents. Finally, I can read a new novel and establish a reading routine. I spend a small amount of time each day working on all the needlepoint projects I have collected over the last few months.

And what, if there was anything I could do to tell readers about overcoming this economic crisis, in light of your new show?

There are so many things we don’t know, we are still in the middle of everything. My helpful advice is to focus on that day, redefine your expectations for a successful day, and taste these late moments if you have the privilege of being safe, healthy, and secure during this outbreak. is. [Many are not.]

My friend shared a habit that helped reset the day it inevitably derailed. Hide in the bathroom for a few minutes, take a deep breath and visualize what the rest of the day looks like. It rarely works as planned, but it helps kids stay focused and calm when they crawl me, their inbox fills up quickly, and everyone is hungry and tired and grumpy. . And when all else fails, the dance party helps reset that day.

