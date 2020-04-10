Coronavirus Economy: Taking a Virtual Private Gym Through Zoom Is Not Easy

Subscribe to Fortune’s Outbreak newsletter to compile daily articles about the coronavirus and its impact on global business.

After graduating from college a few years ago, following his dream of playing professional football, Mike Morales spent a lot of time in the gym where he grew up before opening his gym.

“Guiding people to achieve their goals was fun and rewarding,” Morales says. “It didn’t feel like work.”

Morale began with helping local boot camp classes and training young athletes. Finally, Jim, who started coaching in San Carlos, California, about 30 minutes south of San Francisco, went out of business. So he made the leap and decided to invest all in purchasing equipment, taking over leases, introducing new systems, and rebranding as Advanced Sports Performance & Fitness at the opening of 2013. Group fitness classes, personal training and Morales continue to work with young athletes.

Fortune talks with Morales about the new series “Coronavirus Economy”, asks how COVID-19 affected his business and his future plans, and how this emotionally and economically deals with this news I understand what you have done. The following Q & A has been edited briefly for clarity.

Mike Morales opened Advanced Sports Performance & Fitness in 2013, working with young athletes south of San Francisco [provided by Advanced Sports Performance & Fitness]

Fortune: When did you notice that the outbreak of COVID-19 affected your business? What about so far?

Morales: I knew that the business on March 9 would be affected. That day, the neighboring county banned more than 1,000 people from rallying, and everyone at the gym wanted to speak.

I thought I was acting cautious at the time, so I started to clean up the gym every day, changed my programming, everyone was working away, and I stopped sharing equipment. Our coaches have held everyone responsible for using Clorox wipes on everything they touched. As Newsham Governor’s announcements became more frequent, our team remained optimistic, as it was already compliant with what he had in place.

Then everything changed on March 16. That Monday was the shortest and longest day of my life. Knowing that one of the members tested positive for COVID-19, he began closing the gym door for two weeks. Newsom has announced its obligation that businesses like us need to close without an end date when drafting communications to members and notifying staff.

The next 12 hours happened instantly. Notifying members of the Positive Case [including when they were last at the gym], announcing that they will be holding classes in effect through Zoom, and feel comfortable picking up and renting equipment in the near future Invited people. By the midnight shelter-in-place deadline, the gym was empty. More than 50 people came to get the equipment. Whenever possible, there were over 100 responses from members who promised to stick with us. Our adult members have endured with us, and so far we have lost four months of membership.

We are far from the technical team, but the independent gym owner community quickly got together and shared best practices on Zoom setup. Apart from the day-to-day struggles with Comcast regarding bandwidth, we believe members have found a great virtual experience and are enjoying it. There’s an on-demand video series, an accountability session, a happy hour, and a weekly prize up to the April monthly challenge with toilet paper.

I still don’t know how to maintain a source of income from youth programming and personal training sessions, so if I’m convinced that the business will continue, I miss it. Any positive feedback from members keeps our team optimistic that we have a business to return to. Our members have completely assembled around us, and I must admit that there are tears every time someone tells them to renew their subscription. Happy tears.

Your gym has launched the daily video podcast The Quarantine Chronicles. What did the members get from it and provided feedback?

We started recording short pre-recorded videos. On the day the shelter was ordered to be placed in its place, it provided continuity and comical comfort and flexible training. More than 50% of the members have been with us for more than three years and they are used to see coaches interacting face to face and being amused with each other.

A significant number of members have learned that they are mandatory employees and cannot do live zoom boot camp training, so in addition to posting them to follow as much as they can, these short There are videos to choose from instead. The videos are free and it’s fun to watch members post to social media and complete them with friends and family. We received positive feedback on the training content, but most of the feedback was related to the interaction between the coach and the gym dog, or disapproval of the coach’s choice.

Morales has found a great virtual experience with an on-demand video series, accountability sessions, happy hour, and a monthly challenge in April, where the weekly prize is toilet paper. Provide Advanced Sports Performance & Fitness

Do you have any advice for both members and non-members about how self-isolated people can exercise a little at home?

The best thing anyone can do to maintain fitness is to create their own schedule. We promise to cut that time out on your exercise schedule. If exercise was not a priority, prioritize activating for at least 30 minutes per day.

I understand that there is an overwhelming amount of fitness-related content that squeezes social media. The most important thing is to find what works for you and work on it. It’s as simple as choosing 2-4 exercises, repeating each 10-20 times, and repeating it over and over for 10 minutes. Sometimes simple is best.

Apart from business, how have you dealt emotionally and mentally in this turbulent day?

Every day is an emotional roller coaster. From the fighting and flying side of closing our doors to learning and implementing the technology needed to run a virtual gym while providing members and employees with peace of mind. Basically I start over from the beginning.

Without the support of our members, we will be completely shut down. As long as I hope we have kept their spirit high, they keep me moving. Also, I think the only dog ​​that does not enjoy quarantine is me. Branston [Jim Dog] usually comes to greet at least 150 people a day at the gym, and he wants to know where everyone is.

