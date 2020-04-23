Coronavirus Economy: What Is Seasonal Tourism During A Pandemic?

Subscribe to Fortune’s Outbreak newsletter to get daily coverage of articles about the Coronavirus and its impact on your global business.

If you run a seasonal tourism business, you cannot supplement your earnings later.

Colleen Stevens, president of Stan Stephens Glacier & Wildlife Cruises in Valdez, Alaska, grew up with that knowledge. Her parents, Stan and Mary Helen, founded the company in 1971. By 1978, Stevens and her two sisters worked with their parents to introduce travelers to Prince William Sound’s wildlife and glaciers.

As the coronavirus epidemic began to spread this winter, Stevens was watching closely how it affected the short tourist season in Alaska. The company also has a team of three full-time and seasonal employees, all from the town of Valdes [population 4,000]. We usually send day cruises between mid-May and mid-September. It takes just four months to earn a year’s worth of revenue on two of the company’s 149 passenger ships. About 75% of day cruise passengers come from outside Alaska.

Fortune talked to Stevens about the new series, The Coronavirus Economy, to find out how she’s overcoming a pandemic for the business and crew. The following Q & A has been briefly edited for clarity.

Colleen Stevens runs a cruise company in Valdez, Alaska, founded by her parents in 1971. Alan steed

Fortune: How was your job and typical day of the year before you heard COVID-19?

Stevens: We do a lot of pre-season and post-season work and preparation. We are constantly working on the maintenance and repair of ships and the preparation for the season. It is a kind of annual program.

The second is to hire employees and secure the right people. In summer about 30 locals from Valdez come to visit.

We are also actively recruiting customers. We make reservations and place there marketing materials for direct travel as well as travel deals. This is usually a very good booking season. People have decided to come to Alaska, and now they are joining parts of their journey together. Since January, you’ll see a surge in independent and partner bookings.

How did you feel this year?

In mid-February, the trend continues from last year. People are still confident in traveling. The contract work was also good. The Alaska Marine Highway [state ferry system] is not operating at Prince William Sound [because of the state’s financial problems and the need for repairs of its dilapidated fleet], so we chartered. We had a 5 day charter and took 200 kids and all their band equipment to Cordoba. It was necessary to secure the necessary crew for the trip.

That was all, so we were thinking about sending the boat a month ahead of the normal case. Needless to say.

When did you see things really starting to change for your business and the summer tourist season in Alaska?

Around the second week of February, how dynamic the world was [during the coronavirus epidemic], we had cruise ships depart and add Alaska to ports of call.

Suddenly, the tour started on May 4th. People have pulled ships from some places and added departures. So not only were the regular bookings tracked well, but there was everything else. When you have a short season, no one is going to discuss with an extra booking.

When did things change?

Next Monday. It literally stopped seeing things coming in on the booking site over the weekend and started seeing everything coming in on the canceller.

A company that began to relocate its cruise ship’s location to what might have been uninfected at that time suddenly found it to be a place to consider the entire world.

Alaska relies heavily on cruise companies and cruise partners. When they started fixing things for cruises and landings, it started affecting people even if you didn’t have a port of call. They [travelers] are still in our state. You can track cancellation trends for which countries have spikes.

Another thing we’ve seen for a couple of weeks is that all tour operator partners have come to ask for support. They were trying to get people, rather than canceling their reservations. I was asked to shorten the cancellation period and adapt to their needs. If they demand it, we have decided to give them it.

So will this season be cancelled? Or is it a business in the second half of summer?

It’s always changing. There’s nothing concrete yet, but I think it’s difficult for Alaska and other seasonal operators.

You don’t want to move people until they’re safe for the community and safe for guests. Nobody wants to push it. Many people want and adapt as much as possible to see change in our country and around the world.

I’m in a conference call with other tourists and “Well, when does this stop?” We’re all planners, and the sick of all this is that you can’t plan. Or you need to plan for three rough guesses of when it will be operational, what volume it will be operational in, or scenarios that will not be operational at all this year.

What happens to my reservations when we open on June 15th? And if we are still socially remote, we cannot even harness our abilities. I do not know.

How do you treat all this as a business owner and community member? And as someone hiring so many people in town?

I’m very privileged in some ways. First, I serve on the board of state and national industry bodies. Being involved takes up tons of your time. I literally live in a videoconference 3-4 hours a day with earphones. We are not the only ones in Alaska. This is happening all over the country, much faster in some places, and around the world. This allows us to tell each other what we are doing, how we are learning, and how another business is adapting. And it gives you some of the first knowledge of the rescue package there. I don’t think I’m as sane as I was if I didn’t have that connection, or if I wasn’t the one who went out and found that connection.

The association’s webinar is open to everyone, not just partners. For business, look at your deal. Look to the people who support you. If not, turn to your neighbors and businesses like you. We all need to survive together.

If you didn’t have a boat this summer, you’ve had a tough time. Exxon Valdez, 9/11, recession. How long can your company survive?

One of the things that you have to do in your own unique plan is that, unlike everything else, people are still slowed down and slowed down. You knew you were working towards the summer.

Planning and calculation are uniquely different. Not only will you lose revenue, you may not have revenue.

I think we are pretty elastic. We have a great team. We will survive

We make no promises to anyone, but our goal is to keep our seasonal staff as intact as possible. We are looking to try and support these communities.

How old are your seasonal employees?

16 to 30.

How much interaction do you have with them through all this?

When all this started to be clarified, my theory was that the more communication with employees, tour partners and banks, the better. We started by emailing employees every Friday. Because of their age, I have to send them a text and tell them that an email is coming.

The two full-time employees gave everyone personal phone numbers. Nearly 50% of the staff have contacted us to find guidance and resources.

We also ask them for information, so looking at the various relief packages will tell us what they need.

Many Friday emails start with “I don’t know anything new, but I have some other information I want to share.” Send information from the CDC, the community, or other government agencies and encourage them to protect it so that it can someday stay healthy and healthy.

Is there anything else you would like to mention?

Another factor this has brought to everyone is interconnection. Use the travel example. Seattle needs to be healthy to take guests to Alaska. Canada must be healthy to take guests to Alaska. We need to make ourselves healthy. We are fully connected as each of these begins to move, and with the exacerbation and high prevalence seen.

