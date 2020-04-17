Coronavirus Economy: Working as a Therapist at Uncertain Time

Subscribe to Fortune’s Outbreak newsletter to compile daily articles about the coronavirus and its impact on global business.

This is a difficult time to practice mental health. The therapist knows that.

La Toya Gaines, a New York City-based clinical psychologist, offers personalized care and also serves as a staff psychologist at the Campus Counseling Center at Rutgers University in Newark. “We saw increased referrals in both places,” she says.

Gaines had to move to virtual therapy under a home order. Some clients who could not find the ideal of the new model chose to suspend treatment for the time being. However, it has given her an opening to accept new referrals and she has been inquired: “Persons needing services to deal with situations related to pandemics, and pandemics have begun.” Let’s. “

Counseling centers are still popular at universities. According to Gaines, the students are looking for an interview.

Fortune spoke with Gaines about the new series “Coronavirus Economy” to ask how COVID-19 influenced her work as a therapist. She also shared advice to those who are currently experiencing coronavirus-induced anxiety. The following Q & A has been briefly edited for clarity.

Fortune: What do you think you are talking to your clients these days?

Gain: For both settings, we’re definitely talking about how they are within this “new normal.” Such sudden and dramatic lifestyle changes have been offensive to people and their work has focused on how to coordinate them in the best possible way.

For my students, they had to move to distance learning, most of which left the dormitory and returned with their families, lost work, canceled senior activities and ceremonies. On the academic side, there are sharp changes in the way materials are delivered and graded, and students are catching up. Some students are challenging their family relationships, so it’s not ideal to go home, especially to keep up with class. The disappointment that the graduation has been canceled affects the mood of some students, which in turn affects their motivation. I work in a school with a high proportion of first-generation college students, so having their families witness their graduation is a big problem for many.

In my private practice, I mainly work with professional women of color. Fortunately most people can work from home. For them, challenges include adaptation to remote work, and maintaining a normal sensation [interaction with friends and family, exercise, use of coping skills, and relationship issues [family, resident partner]. Is included]. This is in addition to the goals we were working on before the pandemic.

How much do you discuss with them about coronaviruses?

When it comes to the actual virus, it depends on how much one’s life was affected by the virus. In most cases, the individuals I work with are not directly affected. There is some concern about getting infected, but that is expected. A small percentage raise concerns about loved ones who have been diagnosed or are at high risk of exposure. For them, this task involved handling the various emotions associated with experience, providing support and verification, managing expectations, challenging negative thinking patterns, and getting accurate information and using effective coping skills. Focus on

Do you have any advice for people experiencing anxiety, stress, trauma, etc. because of a pandemic?

This is an unprecedented time and there are many unknowns. Some anxiety is expected. Often, anxiety is the result of trying to control what you can’t control by considering the worst scenario. At such times, it is important to create as many mechanisms as possible and focus on what we can control.

1. Create a daily schedule or follow the normal steps as possible.

2. Maintain communication with family and friends. Think about different things we do together in virtual chat [playing games, spending time at the spa, praying and meditating together, having a Netflix party].

3. Continue to maintain good eating and sleeping habits. It’s usually easy to overlook the basics when stressed, but it’s important to be aware of these. Our body needs proper nutrition and adequate sleep. These deficiencies can also affect mood.

4. Exercise! Just take a walk outside. Endorphins released during physical activity are the body’s natural mood boosters. There are fitness apps that offer free content, so please take advantage of them!

5. Practice mindfulness. Thinking about the future, its uncertainty and unknowns can feel overwhelming. By practicing mindfulness, you can focus here now. This will help you feel more ground.

6. Limit your exposure to news and social media. If you want to stay up to date, limit the amount of time you spend reading and reading news every day and limit it to accurate sources.

7. Practice gratitude. It’s easy to be distracted by the difficulties it brings, but it helps to remember a few things we appreciate each day.

8. If you have management problems, look for a qualified therapist. Some insurers have waived the cost sharing of teletherapy, so finding a provider in your network can be cheap. [Check with your insurance company to confirm.]

What is Teletherapy? How does it compare to direct therapy?

Teletherapy can include phone calls and video chats. For video chat, the therapist uses an encrypted HIPAA-compliant platform to ensure confidentiality. Sessions are typically conducted in the same way as face-to-face sessions. Providing treatments via electronic media feels different than sitting face-to-face with someone.

However, the effect does not decrease. The most important part of face-to-face or virtual therapy is the establishment of strong relationships between clients and therapists. Relationship strength is the strongest predictor of treatment success, regardless of delivery method or type of treatment.

How does your job affect personal mental health concerns about a pandemic?

Every day I remember being a human being and having the same experience as everyone else. Although I am in a position to support others, I must admit that I am also concerned about my own health and the health of my family and friends. Also, during the days off, you must acquire appropriate coping skills and be considerate. It can also be helpful to get the support of another clinician who understands and listens to you.

How do you think a pandemic will change the treatment in the future?

Personally, this forced me to learn how to use teletherapy and get used to it fairly quickly. Prior to the pandemic, he had no prior experience with telemedicine. Most training programs do not teach you how to do that. Requires a different skill set.

To be honest, I wasn’t interested in learning about it. One of the things I enjoy most about therapy is the privilege of sitting face-to-face with someone and becoming a partner in overcoming the challenges they face. This experience has changed my mind about incorporating it into the services I offer. There are still some aspects of the direct treatment that I like [initial intake, psychological assessment], but in the future, make sure that I am using teletherapy for the right person You can see.

