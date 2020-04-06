Coronavirus: Eddie Large’s wife cries on GMB after the death of the comedian

To view this video, enable JavaScript and consider upgrading to the web

browser it

supports HTML5

video

Eddie Large’s wife broke down when she opened up last week about losing her to a coronavirus.

Patsy Scott paid tribute to the late comedian Little And Large during an emotional interview Good Morning Britain, in which she admitted that she could not be by his bed when he died.

Patsy, along with her son Ryan and Eddie’s star Sid Little, told Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid how Covid-19 caused him to fall sharply.

“I told him,” I’ll talk to you in the morning, “and they (the nurses) called to say that he had died and we can’t be with him,” she said, fighting with tears.

“I never thought it would end this way, I really didn’t. I wish we were with him. Although we are trying to organize a joint funeral, we will still not be able to see it.

“Honestly, it’s painful.”

Ryan added: “We would like him to be here so that we can tell him all the things everyone has said about him.”

Eddie Large died last week (Photo: Rex)

Ryan confirmed the news of his father’s death on Facebook last week.

In a statement he wrote: “With great sadness, my mother and I must announce that my father died in the early hours of the morning.

For all the latest news and updates about Coronavirus, click here.

To view our live Coronavirus blog, click here.

“He suffered from heart failure and unfortunately during his stay in hospital he fell ill with a coronavirus whose heart was unfortunately not strong enough to fight.

“Dad has been fighting bravely for so long. Because of this terrible disease, we were not able to visit him in the hospital, but the whole family and close friends talked to him every day.

“We will miss him terribly and we are very proud of everything he achieved in his career with Syd, and we know that he was very loved by the millions who watched them every week.”

More: coronavirus



To date, coronavirus has killed 4,934 people in the UK, with 47,806 people having a positive Covid-19 test.

The latest figures came when the Secretary of Health warned that any outdoor exercise can be completely banned if people continue to break social distance principles.

Good morning Great Britain broadcasts weekdays from 6am on ITV.

Do you have a story?

If you have a celebrity story, video or photo, please contact the Metro.co.uk entertainment team by sending us an email to celebtips@metro.co.uk by calling 020 3615 2145 or visiting our Submit Stuff page – I love to hear from you.





Coronavirus latest news and updates