Coronavirus effect: Apple warns of a supply shortage for replacement iPhones

Although Apple CEO Tim Cook said China is gaining control of the coronavirus outbreak and that things will soon return to normal, it seems that it is still affecting the company’s supply chain. According to a Bloomberg report, the iPhone maker has “alerted” retail employees to a lack of replacement iPhones. The company told technical support staff that replacement iPhones that are given to customers while the original iPhones are being repaired will be delivered within the next two to four weeks.

However, this does not only apply to iPhones. Some Apple stores reportedly lack sufficient supply of individual parts of the iPhone. Apple, however, has not yet made an official comment on it.

The lack of replacement iPhones and components is the first visible effect we have seen of the coronavirus epidemic. Some reports suggest that Apple is working hard on both iPad Pro and iPhone 11 stocks worldwide.

A New York Post report reaffirms the claim. Even carriers selling iPhones in the US face problems. “We don’t have an ETA for any shipment,” said a Verizon employee from the Upper East Side store. “That’s a problem all over Verizon.”

While this may not affect all users around the world, those who have faulty or defective iPhones are likely to face the problem. For those who are unaware, Apple usually replaces certain parts of the iPhone that are defective. We are talking about screens, batteries or cameras. However, if the device is badly damaged, users get a rental iPhone until their handsets are repaired.

On the brighter side, however, Apple has reopened most of its stores in China. They were temporarily expelled at all 42 locations in the country due to the coronavirus epidemic.

