Coronavirus effect: Some community organizations carry on although others go darkish

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Much less than 24 hrs after Governor Gavin Newsom announced new recommendations for bars and places to eat, numerous Kern County enterprises have made the decision no matter whether to continue to be open up or temporarily shut their doorways.

The 24th Avenue Cafe in Downtown Bakersfield — a restaurant typically booming with business enterprise all through the morning and mid-day several hours — is briefly closing.

Administration posted a indication on the front door, noting the socially accountable correct matter to do is temporarily close to aid curb the spread of COVID-19.

The well-liked “BLVD” location in Central Bakersfield also declared a closure for at minimum two months.

“To permit all of my workers here nowadays know [about the closure] was in all probability just one of the toughest points I ever had to do,” mentioned Victoria Chivas, typical manager at the “BLVD.”

She acknowledged these are rough situations, nevertheless by means of all of it, she and her team have stepped up their humanity. Right before closing, the staff members packaged up crates of meals, together with meals and greens, for area homeless shelters.

“The boulevard is listed here to do some great in these a really hard time for most people and for Kern county and California and the nation,” Chivas explained. “We are doing our part and donating what we can to our regional shelters.”

Other enterprises, like the well-liked lunch place “Tossit” have not shut their doors.

“No no no, we’re open, occur on in!” Tossit’s operator Gaby Gonzalez claimed to a shopper Monday.

“We’re right here, I’m terrified. I imagine about it all the time: are people heading to show up. Is anyone going to arrive in? Is all people going to shut down? All people is feeling it and remaining impacted in different approaches. So we’re no different but we are going to remain open up,” she mentioned.

Dagny’s Espresso Enterprise in Downtown also continues to be open up. Consumers filled the shop Monday, but people in cost at Dagny’s want the public to know everyone can still get coffee and not have to appear inside of.

“We are encouraging phone orders [and] decide up orders to call us instantly,” claimed Kelsey Sill, the shop’s supervisor. “We will carry it out to the automobile, leave it on the desk if you are relaxed with that, but get in touch with us and we’re a lot more than pleased to do pickups.”

She is asking the public to assistance neighborhood companies.

“We are open up. We are listed here. Loads of individuals downtown require some appreciate proper now.”