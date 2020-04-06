Coronavirus: Elton John has set up a $ 1 million budget to help protect people with HIV during epidemics.

Elton John has set up a new $ 1 million fund (15 815,000) to help protect people living with HIV during the outbreak.

On Saturday, the singer posted a video on his social media accounts announcing the launch of the “Covid-19 Emergency Fund”, which has been made available by his non-profit organization, the Elton John AIDS Foundation.

In the clip, John said the charity hopes to help people in marginalized communities to help with HIV drugs, testing and prevention.

“For almost 30 years, my foundation has prioritized the most vulnerable to HIV to end AIDS, and we are in the midst of the Covid-19 crisis,” John explained.

“Distributing drugs, testing and preventative treatment is not as simple as it was a few weeks ago, so our new Covid-19 emergency fund will help our frontline colleagues to spread and respond to epidemics and its effects on prevention,” he said. “Help HIV and care for them. Most marginalized.”

“We have to keep moving, otherwise the results could be catastrophic for people with HIV and other infectious diseases,” he said.

“We are with you, we are thinking of you, we will not let anyone go.”

The singer has embarked on a coronavirus relief effort, last week appearing in a video of NHS frontline workers working hard to host other celebrities, including Paul McCarney, Stormzi, Collie Minogue and Phoebe Waller Bridge. he thanked.

“You are our heroes and we greet you all. Thank you,” John said as he held up a placard reading #ThankYouNHS and #OurNHSPeople.

He also recently held a star-studded charity concert at his LA home called iHeart Living Room Concert for America, which brought together some of the biggest names in music such as Billy Ellis, Alicia Keys, Lizzo and Mariah Carey.

All proceeds went to two American charities that are working to save Coronavirus, the Feeding America Children’s Foundation and First Responders.

