Coronavirus Endangers the Craft Beer Industry

COVID-19 During the pandemic of coronavirus, while alcohol consumption increased while at home, American craft breweries could be in danger of destroying the industry.

As people are largely unable to visit tap rooms, small and medium-sized breweries are no longer the main source of income, and many customers may be unable to tolerate long-term customer shortages.

The numbers may be best shown in a recent study by the South Carolina Brewers Guild. Sales from breweries and breweries across the state were down 70% on average, with nearly 45% showing more than 80% down. Also, 80% of breweries that responded said they could not continue to operate after three months. 15% said another month might not last.

The range of results is limited, but reflects the growing problems experienced by many brewers across the country.

In 2019, there were 8,386 breweries operating across the United States, most of which do not have significant packaging operations. Instead, they rely on their own sales for a large portion of their income. And many states [including the SC] prohibit small breweries from shipping or delivering beer within the state. [Shipments nationwide are regulated by federal law.]

“ Release of data wasn’t done scary, but I don’t know how long this will last or who can turn it back on, so more relief is needed to help these small businesses. It was done to show that, and how restrictive it is the premise model or if we do it, “said Brook Bristow, executive director of SC Brewers Guild on Twitter.

2020 has already been threatened by a tougher year than the past few years with regard to brewery closures. Burwas Association chief economist Bert Watson said in a recent industry presentation that he expects 400 breweries to close this year before the pandemic [versus 294 in 2019]. .

