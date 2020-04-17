Wuhan, the Chinese city in the epicenter of a global coronavirus outbreak, dramatically increased the number of cases and deaths by late Thursday night, after a “city-wide investigation”.

Local authorities said earlier figures had been reduced by omissions, delays and errors.

The Wuhan government said the total number of confirmed infections in the city has been checked at 50,333 as of Thursday, an increase of 325 cases.

The cumulative number of deaths is 3,869 – 1,290 more than its previous count, which confirms that local outlook had been much stronger than previously reported by Beijing.

Xinhua, the official news agency, quoted an unidentified official as having the Wuhan Prevention and Control epidemic and control headquarters during the early stages of the outbreak, “because of inadequate capacity for admission and treatment. , some medical institutions could not connect with the prevention of the disease. and the control system on time, while the hospitals were overloaded and the sanitary ones were overflowing with patients. “

“As a result, a late, lost and mistaken report was produced,” the official said.

China has strongly denied claims that it delayed the Wuhan virus outbreak report late last year, and did not report the number of cases in collusion with the World Health Organization (WHO), worsening. thus the impact on the United States and other countries.

U.S. President Donald Trump has cut funding for W.H.O., after accusing the organization of helping China “cover” the spread of the virus, according to Breitbart News.

The review came when a burgeoning reference from world leaders suggested that China had done slightly less about the full domestic impact of a virus that has devastated the planet and confined half of humanity to their homes. .

British Secretary Dominic Raab, who replaced Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who is still recovering from the virus, said there are “difficult issues” for Beijing.

French President Emmanuel Macron told the Financial Times it would be “naive” to think that China has handled the pandemic well, “and there are clearly things that have happened that we do not know.”

Beijing and Moscow overthrew the attacks, and Russian President Vladimir Putin has denounced “some people’s attempts to overthrow China.”

