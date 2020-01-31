Coronavirus epidemic: calm pressed as anti-Chinese sentiment is felt in New Zealand

Racist explosions related to the coronavirus are now felt in New Zealand by Chinese-Kiwis and Kiwis of Asian origin.

Labor MP Raymond Hou said coronavirus has become the number one problem among the local Chinese community both for efforts to keep family members safe and for the incidents of racial violence it causes.

Singaporean Kiwi Dollice Chua, who has lived here for 21 years, was also shocked to have been mistreated in an Auckland mall yesterday afternoon.

She visited the NorthWest shopping center in Auckland with a mask to buy a wedding card.

But when she went to the bathroom, a mature woman gave her “dagger eyes”.

Screening stations have been set up at Auckland Airport to combat fears surrounding the coronavirus. Photo / File

“It was you, the Asians, who brought this virus,” said the woman.

Chua replied that she was from Singapore.

But her attacker continued to “mumble and glare at me” as she walked away, said Chua.

“It gave me a very ugly feeling. It’s racist and beyond rude.”

She said it was not only the tone of the attack, but the woman’s “hostile and aggressive borderline” behavior.

“Certainly, she was inviting a fight or an altercation,” she said.

Chua said she visited the mall with a mask because she wanted to be safe.

“My husband said, ‘don’t do it or you will look a little weird’,” she said.

“But I said,” No, I prefer to protect myself, “” she said.

After the abuse, she immediately removed the mask, found her husband, and left the mall.

Elsewhere, an online petition calling for a ban on all people from China – and particularly the district around Wuhan where the virus started – from entering New Zealand “without full filtering and quarantine” has received more than 18,000 signatures.

Labor MP Hou said a community member – who had been in New Zealand for a year and a half – also recently coughed on a bus to Pakuranga, prompting two passengers to shout that she was Chinese and sick and that ‘so she should stay. Home.

“We also note that an Australian tabloid openly described the coronavirus as” Chinese virus “and played the word” PANDAmonium “,” he said.

“It was unfortunate. An online petition urges the Australian newspaper to apologize and so far more than 40,000 people have signed up.”

“There is no room for racism and xenophobia.”

Race Relations Commissioner Meng Foon was disappointed to learn of the abuses.

“Anxiety and fear should never be a reason to discriminate against and defame the Chinese or any other group,” he said.

New Zealand currently has no confirmed cases of the virus, he said.

“Stay calm, listen to the facts and follow the precautionary measures recommended by the Ministry of Health,” he said.

This comes as hate speech and racist memes have also flooded social media sites, including Twitter and Facebook.

These feelings are now increasingly spreading to real discrimination both in Asia and in western countries, reports news.com.au.

In South Korea, some companies were photographed with signs in the windows saying “No Chinese allowed”.

At 6 p.m. on Tuesday, the entrance to a seafood restaurant in downtown Seoul carried a sign saying, in red Chinese, “No Chinese allowed.” On the same day, the food delivery union asked to be excused from delivering to areas with large Chinese populations pic.twitter.com/tSE0Z7wwhk

– Klaus (@Kakapolka) January 29, 2020

“So now people who may be prejudiced suddenly have an excuse for behaving with racist behavior and remarks.”

A Japanese pacifier store in the mountainous town of Hakone also reportedly displayed a sign saying, “No Chinese are allowed to enter the store. I don’t want to spread the virus.”

Similar incidents have been reported in Hong Kong and Taiwan.

The official death toll from the virus has risen to 170, with 7,711 cases now reported in China, country officials announced on Thursday.

There are at least 91 confirmed cases outside of China, distributed in more than 20 countries.

