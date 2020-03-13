Coronavirus-evacuated Indians evacuate from Jaisalmer in Iran – News from India

About 200 Indians stranded in Iran are scheduled to land at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) on Friday afternoon.

An official at Mumbai International Airport (MIAL) said the flight would land at around 1pm, after which it would fly to Jaisalmer in Rajasthan, where it would be quarantined for 14 days.

It comes after Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar said on Thursday that their initial focus was to return returning pilgrims to India.

There are about 6,000 Indians in Iran, including 1,100 pilgrims and 300 students, who tested negative for coronavirus on Wednesday.

“The Indian Embassy in Iran called us for a test. After the passengers tested the negative, they said they would send us their required certificates confirming us were fit. However, we have not yet received them,” said a Mumbai resident of Iran who is expected. board the flight.

Sources close to the development said the checks on those passengers would be conducted in the isolation bay. “These passengers will be arriving on Iran Air but will be flown by Jaisalmer with a special Air India flight which will be parked next to Iran Air,” the source said.

“According to the latest government advice, all travelers from Iran will be quarantined for 14 days. Jaisalmer has a large spacious center specifically designed for this purpose and is on defense ground. The army will take over as soon as passengers land and take them to quarantine centers. “Said the source.

A ministry official said several Iranians from the city could be sent on the same plane to Tehran.

. (ToTranslate tags) latest news on coronavirus