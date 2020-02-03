Coronavirus evacuation flight arrives in Western Australia

Australian citizens evacuated from the Chinese city of Wuhan, the epicenter of the fatal coronavirus outbreak, landed in the north of Western Australia before being quarantined on Christmas Island.

A Qantas flight with more than 240 Australians landed at RAAF Base Learmonth near Exmouth shortly after 4 p.m. Monday.

They are to be transported to Christmas Island on smaller military aircraft, where they will stay for at least 14 days.

It is expected that passengers can be accommodated in Exmouth overnight after their departure is delayed by approximately six hours.

WA Health Secretary Roger Cook said it would likely take some time for passengers to be assessed after landing in Learmonth.

“To my knowledge, the federal government is expecting this scenario and they have the right accommodation for these patients on site,” he told reporters in Perth.

The Washington authorities have created contingency plans for the immediate transportation of vulnerable passengers to Perth hospitals.

Of the 243 passengers, five are under the age of two and 89 are under the age of 16.

Chief physician Brendan Murphy said it was planned to isolate passengers in small family groups on Christmas Island.

“There will be no complete mixing,” he said in Canberra.

“If someone gets sick, their family may have to start over for 14 days, but we don’t want to expose the whole group to it.”

Secretary of State Marise Paynes said the government would “consider what might be necessary” if asked if a second flight from Australia to Wuhan would be organized.

Alan Joyce, CEO of Qantas, previously paid tribute to the crew of four pilots and 14 cabin crew who volunteered for the mission.

“I spoke to the crew last night and via FaceTime video and they were all very interested in getting this done and getting the Aussies out,” he said.

The passengers were subjected to a health check before boarding the flight and had to wear surgical masks.

There has been limited food and beverage service to minimize crew-passenger interaction, and the aircraft is now undergoing a three-day cleaning process.

The crew had masks, gloves, and disinfectants and were on the top deck of the plane.

The aircraft has medical filters that remove airborne particles, including viruses.

In Australia, 12 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed, and there have been more than 17,000 cases and 360 deaths worldwide.

Foreign travelers who have left China or have traveled through China are not allowed to go to Australia to limit the spread of the virus.

Australian citizens, permanent residents and their immediate family, dependents, legal guardians and spouses are exempt from the restrictions.

About 71 travelers to Australia were not allowed to board China overnight, and 12 flights were canceled on Sunday.

Home Secretary Peter Dutton said the government’s safeguards are effective.

“Many people in mainland China who have been in China since February 1st choose not to travel,” he told reporters in Canberra.

“This is due to the border guard’s decree that people should not be uploaded to flights.”

Minister of Tourism Simon Birmingham said that thousands of tourists would also be affected by the virus. The sector is expected to suffer $ 11 billion in damage, but public health must come first.

“This is our largest tourism market, our largest international education market, our largest trading partner. Of course, this is a significant and serious impact,” he said.