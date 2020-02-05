Coronavirus evacuation flight: flight aboard Air NZ from Wuhan to Auckland

A passenger on the Air New Zealand evacuation flight from Wuhan shared his experience for The Guardian.

Australian Daniel Ou Yang, 21, was visiting his grandparents in Wuhan when the city was closed when the deadly coronavirus caused a global alarm.

Yang wrote that he arrived quickly at Wuhan Tianjin Airport, his father driving along the deserted roads.

He describes a stressful evacuation at a busy airport in Wuhan Tianjin, with a few other countries evacuating at the same time as the Air New Zealand government flight.

“Everyone is wearing masks, and it was scary to be around so many people in such close proximity.

“Hearing of many evacuations with confirmed cases of coronavirus during the flight, it was certainly not ideal to be with so many people at the airport.”

Nearly seven hours after arriving at the airport, passengers were processed for boarding. But he feared that not everyone would come on board.

“There was this lady with her two young children who was also evacuating and they were running late. I waited until they brought them with me through security. From there, everyone was wearing combinations of hazardous materials.”

The passengers were still going through immigration at 11:00 p.m. when their flight was scheduled to depart, and Yang wrote that he had flown “just in time”.

Evacuees were given masks and hand sanitizers once on the plane. Yang wrote that he was reluctant to move, as the passengers were encouraged to leave their seats as little as possible.

“Everyone is just trying to avoid contact with each other as much as possible and is constantly using hand sanitizers.”

Twelve hours later, he arrived at Auckland Airport.

Yang will now go to Christmas Island, where he will be quarantined for two weeks.

.