Coronavirus evacuation flight lands in New Zealand; The death toll rises to 492

February 5 (UPI) – An Air New Zealand flight with around 200 people of different nationalities fleeing China while a fatal corona virus broke out in Auckland on Wednesday 500.

New Zealand’s Department of Health Director General Ashley Bloomfield told reporters that the plane landed in Auckland on Wednesday evening. All 190 passengers on board are tired but healthy.

“They were all very relieved to be here,” he said.

A statement on Wednesday said the plane left the international airport in Wuhan, the central Chinese city that had been blocked for weeks by the outbreak of a new corona virus called 2019-nCoV, before 7 a.m.

There is a fish and wildlife market in the city in Hubei Province, where the disease is believed to have its origins. People who developed the corona virus in early December have now become infected in at least 23 countries to prevent further spread.

China announced on Wednesday that 65 people had died in Hubei province in the past 24 hours, causing the national death toll to rise to 490. Worldwide, 492 have died of the disease.

China’s National Health Commission said it confirmed 24,324 cases of the disease, an increase of 3,887 new cases from the previous day. The majority of the cases come from Hubei.

According to the World Health Organization, there are at least 149 confirmed illnesses outside of China.

New Zealand has yet to register a confirmed case and to prevent possible contamination, all Air New Zealand flight passengers were screened before boarding, which, according to New Zealand Foreign Affairs and Trade, resulted in one person being excluded from the flight by the Chinese authorities has been.

The passengers who landed in Auckland included 98 New Zealanders, 23 Australians and 69 nationals from predominantly Pacific countries, including Papua New Guinea, Samoa, Kiribati and others.

Bloomfield said some nations had asked New Zealand to fly their citizens out of Wuhan.

Britain confirmed that 14 people, including eight British and their family members, were on board the aircraft.

“So thankful to New Zealand colleagues that they sent 14 British / family members on the New Zealand flight from Wuhan last night,” said Danae Dholakia, a British diplomat in Beijing, on Twitter.

Dholakia said the plane’s departure was delayed to allow the British Embassy to issue permits for a 4-year-old child.

“New Zealand: you are wonderful,” she said.

Many thanks to the #NZ colleagues for bringing 14 British / family members on the NZ flight from Wuhan last night. Stopping the departure so that @ukinchina gives the last passenger, a British 4-year-old child, permission to board. New Zealand: you are wonderful! @ UKINNZ @ Foreignoffice – Danae Dholakia (@ Danaedholakia) February 5, 2020

Bloomfield said Tuesday that 263 people had signed up to travel. However, some had removed their names from the manifesto, while 60 others failed to reach the airport, the State Department said.

Except for the Australians, passengers will be transported to the Whangaparaoa Peninsula, about 40 km north of Auckland, where they will be quarantined during the Corona Virus 14-day incubation period, Bloomfield said.

“I am very pleased to say that the flight is here, the people on board are all fine and I am pleased that the Ministry of Health is now taking responsibility for them and we will look after them for the 14 days they are here isolated on the Whangaparaoa Peninsula, “he said.

He said the Australians who landed in Auckland are being taken straight to a flight to take them home, he said.

The evacuation takes place after Australia returned 241 citizens from Wuhan on Tuesday, who are now in quarantine on Christmas Island.

Meanwhile, the United States said that two flights with 350 passengers departed from Wuhan and led to military bases in California.