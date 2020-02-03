Coronavirus evacuees reach Christmas Island to quarantine the Australian news

Australian nationals who were evacuated from the center of the Coronavirus outbreak in the Chinese city have landed on Christmas Island.

72 people were on board the first of four charter flights with smaller jets that are expected to bring more than 240 evacuees to the island in the Indian Ocean.

The Airbus flew to Christmas Island from RAAF Base Learmonth in Western Australia last night.

Those on board were among the 243 who had been evacuated yesterday afternoon on a Qantas flight from Wuhan, the epicenter of the deadly corona virus.

Evacuees with a mask arrive on Christmas Island after being evacuated from China. (Nine)

Medical and military personnel greeted evacuees wearing face masks on Christmas Island when they were taken by bus to a two-week quarantine in the island’s detention center.

Many seemed happy and relieved to finally leave China and set foot on Australian soil.

In the event that one of the evacuees shows signs of coronavirus, specialized hospital tents have been set up behind the fences of the center.

Australian chief physician Brendan Murphy said it is planned to isolate passengers in small family groups.

“There will be no complete mixing,” he said.

“If someone gets sick, their family may have to start over for 14 days, but we don’t want to expose the whole group to it.”

Evacuees will bring more flights from a WA air base to Christmas Island today. (Nine)

This morning there are still around 100 evacuees in RAAF Learmouth, including five infants and many children. Some had to sleep in airplane hangars overnight, others were tents and temporary accommodations.

You are expected to leave for Christmas Island later in the morning.

Meanwhile, the Australians remaining in Wuhan face a longer and more complex route to quarantine.

The Sydney Morning Herald reports that they may be flown to New Zealand and may be quarantined at a military base in that country.