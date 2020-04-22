Coronavirus Exposes Violence in Prisons, Prisons

News from the country’s prisons is getting worse. On Sunday, there were reports that 1,828 detainees at the Marion County Cor Coralal Facility in Ohio, 73% of its population, tested the quality of COVID-19. One of the workers died and another 109 were tested. Similar reports are available from federal and state agencies all over the country. But this crisis in our criminal justice system is not due to coronavirus. Instead, the outbreak is revealing a crisis in our homes that we have long awaited to correct.

In April 2019, the Department of Justice released a tragic report that concluded that conditions in Alabama’s prisons were so bad and there was a possibility that it could lead to the conviction that imprisonment in the state prisons was an act of cruelty and abuse. strange. State prisons are aging and declining. There is a covered toilet, a shower covered with a fireplace and enough hot water. By January 2020, Alabama prisons could number 170%, the largest in the country. One of the building’s owners, Holman Prison, was in critical condition that it closed in January, after investigators learned of the opening of the cell in the prison and the prisoners reported rats wandering inside and depositing debris inside. cooking.

While Alabama’s shortcomings may be extreme, the state is not alone. Problems in federal and state prisons, including their penalties, are well documented. In places all over the country, people who are incarcerated have no access to handwashing, wearing a mask that can prevent the spread of infection or keep their distance by other infected people. The country’s prisons and prisons are not ready to deal with the tragedy, nor can the disease be resumed.

Keep up to date with our latest coronavirus newsletter by clicking here.

The way we treat most of the oppressed people in our community really defines who we are. So when we consider the mid-term crisis when the federal and state governments struggle to protect people from detention, the true principle of injustice is not that it has no disaster plan, although the consequences are obvious. it is also a disaster. This is why for many years our criminal system has done nothing to reduce congestion and provide a safe environment for detainees, to say nothing about the meaningful opportunities for rehabilitation and readjustment programs. After a few pardons and (not enough money even though they are well spent) the First Amendment law has not been revolutionary on the issue of justice, and we will continue to ignore the fact that prisoners who are being detained while in detention will continue to be organized once. they returned to their cities.

Related Articles

The rest of the country has a pretty good score.

In Norway, rates of recidivism are among the lowest in the world: around 25%, contrary to long-term estimates of up to 77% in the U.S. Prison. they look like college campuses where prisoners get the education to prepare them for life after prison. It is imperative that Holland shut down and reopen 19 prisons in 2013 following successful efforts to get people back to contribute to their communities with scrutiny and support, rather than using taxpayer dollars to preserve them. in prisons.

In recent years, North Dakota prisons have turned to Norwegian techniques. The state Department of Rehabilitation now refers to people who are detained as residents, not prisoners, and it gives them the opportunity to learn and prepare for reintegration into society. Even if Alabama has used its help systems to get people back into the community, it is opening up a four-day reporting center for people in danger of being released after being released from prison to provide them with day-to-day support. the drive they need to keep up. The United States still has the highest total prison population in the world. According to a 2018 report from the Office of Justice, we have approximately 2.2 million adults in prisons and prisons by the end of 2016.

The long-term problem facing our prisons will not end when the disease begins, but the spotlight that coronavirus shines in our community legal system allows us to choose who we want to be when we are come out: Do we want to be a nation that captures people like animals in crowded, corrupt prisons, or do we want to change our legal system to ensure real recovery and even deterrence? We have the opportunity to make our prisons a safe haven where people can mobilize to succeed and serve their communities, instead of congested places that can be trapped by the trauma of the disease. This crisis brings our choices and consequences into focus. It is time to reform the criminal justice system.

Please send any suggestions, guidance, and stories to virus@time.com.

Summary of Coronavirus. Everything you need to know about the spread of COVID-19 in the world

Thank you!



For your safety, we sent a confirmation email to the address you entered. Click the link to confirm your subscription and start receiving newsletters. If you do not get confirmation within 10 minutes, please check your folder.

Contact us at editors@time.com.

. (afiToTranslate) COVID-19