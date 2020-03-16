Coronavirus Factors: Why Maintaining a Distance of One Meter Is Important for Prevention – News from India

With the number of coronavirus cases on the rise in the country, the government has warned the public about the spread of rumors and misinformation about the virus, its spread and preventive measures.

One such misinformation recently spread on social media called the United Nations Children’s Fund, which suggested drinking hot water and sun exposure, staying away from ice cream and avoiding cold foods, biting salt water, preventing the virus from entering the lungs.

Unicef ​​responded to a message circulating in many languages ​​and called it wrong. “This is, of course, completely untrue. We offer a simple message to the creators of such untruths: STOP. Sharing inaccurate information and attempting to take authority by misappropriating a person’s name in a position of trust is dangerous and misleading,” the agency said.

With the total number of cases of coronaviruses exceeding 100 in India, it is important to have myth facts read out.

Covid-19 is not an airborne disease

An increasing number of people are under the impression that the virus is transmitted in the air. In reality, a virus is a drip infection and can climb up to a meter when a person coughs or sneezes, so it becomes important to maintain a distance of at least a meter. The virus is deposited on the surface of various objects and can survive for several hours.

Coronavirus and temperature

There is little evidence to support the theory that coronavirus cannot survive warmer climates or warmer temperatures. Infection occurs in tropical countries. It is likely that the transfer cases will drop with increasing temperature.

Using handwashing detergents

Sanitisers are not an alternative to hand washing. You cannot replace regular hand washing. Keep hand sanitation in a situation where soap and water are not available.

Virus protection

Exposure to the sun, herbal remedies, or gargles medicines does not provide protection against coronaviruses.

The use of a mask is not recommended for healthy people. It can be used by those who cough or sneeze because it will prevent the droplet virus from spreading. Using a mask also prevents people from touching them repeatedly on the face. The mask should be discarded after using it once or if it is soiled or damp. Washing your hands before putting on or adjusting the mask is important.

Pets and coronaviruses

There was no evidence that it had transmitted the virus to another species.

The epidemic of the outbreak, which started from China’s Wuhan last December, has infected more than 150,000 people worldwide and killed over 5,000 people.

