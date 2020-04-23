Coronavirus: Family spends 30 hours saying goodbye to quarantined father of virus death

The family, who were unable to see their father when he died of the coronavirus, spent 30 hours with him until his death.

Abby Audrey Reinhardt was not allowed to visit her father, Don Adir, due to a severe infection of the vascular novel, as she succumbed to her illness at the hospital.

However, in a touching gesture, a nurse helped say goodbye to the family by placing the phone next to Mr. Adam’s ear.

The phone call meant that Ms. Reinhardt and her three siblings were able to talk to their father within 30 hours of his death.

“It was a great blessing,” Ms. Reinhardt told Anderson Cooper.

It allowed me to have some kind of closure. I was able to say what I had to say to say that it was the end of it, and even if I couldn’t see him and couldn’t hold his hand, it would be unbelievable to have this connection over the phone. “

The siblings live far apart in Denmark, Texas, North Carolina and New York, but joined in by phone to comfort their father.

“They share memories, sing songs to their father and express their love,” Ms. Reinhardt told CNN.

“I thanked my father for being there for me and loving me,” he said.

“I apologized for what I needed to apologize for, I forgave him for what I needed to forgive him. I just started sharing memories and songs.”

“Her frustrating experience has led her to understand what is valuable in life, including epidemics,” Reinhardt told the media.

“Everything is clear, it’s about family and it’s about love,” he said.

